USDA Stablecoin Strengthened Through Anzens, BitGo Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anzens unveils today that BitGo Trust , an industry-leading Qualified Custodian catering to institutional clients, will provide custodial services for its Cardano stablecoin USDA. The joint technical effort between Anzens Inc. , the issuer of USDA, EMURGO , the technology provider behind the Anzens platform, and BitGo Trust, a Qualified Custodian, underscores Anzens' commitment to security by integrating BitGo's advanced financial infrastructure into the USDA stablecoin protocol.

A secure, Cardano-native, fully reserved stablecoin is foundational for the development of decentralized finance applications and protocols on the Cardano blockchain. The launch of USDA also marks the first solution offering from Anzens for individuals and enterprises to connect traditional banking and financial services with crypto economies.

BitGo Trust is well regarded in the crypto space as an expert in digital asset custody and infrastructure. "Integrating with such a well-respected Qualified Custodian such as BitGo provides Anzens with a trusted and reputable partner to support the USDA infrastructure, ensuring streamlined and compliant onboarding of Anzens users, mitigating operational risks when minting, facilitating burning, as well as providing custodial services, to bring USDA to the market in the most secure and streamlined way possible," Shantnoo Saxena, CEO of Anzens Inc stated.

Anzens Inc. is one of the first clients to use BitGo Trust's newest offering, allowing Anzens users access to segregated accounts, individual accounts separated from company funds, further protecting user funds. Frank Wang, Executive Director at BitGo stated: "We are pleased to support the launch of USDA on the Cardano Blockchain. Anzens is building a vital piece to the stablecoin infrastructure for the community and ecosystem."

For EMURGO, the collaboration is a major win for their tech team, says EMURGO Fintech's Managing Director Vineeth Bhuvanagiri. "The collaboration with BitGo highlights our ability to deliver advanced infrastructure. Our tech team has engineered a solution capable of meeting the rigorous demands of an institutional regulated custodian like BitGo Trust, further proving our commitment to building tools that deliver real world value."

Anzens USDA is expected to launch later this year. Businesses and individuals interested in onboarding on Anzens can contact [email protected] .

Anzens Inc. is a financial services company and the issuer of USDA, a Cardano native fully-backed stablecoin. As a registered Money Service Business under FinCEN with a focus on emerging markets, Anzens is committed to regulatory compliance, financial inclusion, and creating secure financial products with real world applications. By bridging the gap between digital assets, fiat currency, and traditional financial institutions, Anzens aims to empower individuals and businesses in emerging markets and beyond.

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients.

BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple Trust companies around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world's top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com .

You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Anzens and/or EMURGO to invest.

