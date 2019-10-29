USDA-USMARC Streamlines Research Operations with L7 Informatics NGS LIMS System

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, Inc., a leader in informatics solutions and services for genomic research organizations, is pleased to announce the USDA is now live on their Enterprise Science Platform (ESP). This move will empower better collaboration among all the research stakeholders and streamline research operations for the agency.

L7's ESP represents a major step change in genomics laboratory operations management and automation. ESP provides traditional LIMS capability along with other critical laboratory functions such as freezer/sample management, wet lab management, bioinformatics pipeline management, inventory/capacity management, executive dashboards/reports, real-time status monitoring, and more to optimize all scientific operations.

ESP is a modular system, and these various functions can be implemented individually based on business needs and can be integrated with existing systems and instruments that are already in place. Some of the benefits are lower costs, better accuracy and reproducibility of results, greater workforce productivity, and faster time to result.

L7 recently completed the transition USDA's U. S. Meat Animal Research Center (USMARC) sequencing informatics infrastructure onto L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP). This next-generation scientific information management platform provides USMARC with necessary functionality to manage complex multi-omics laboratory processes, sample to result data provenance, and extensive operational reporting.

By implementing ESP, USMARC delivers advanced informatics capabilities and increased speed-to-discovery. As part of the implementation, L7 migrated 60 years of data and 1,000,000+ animal genomics samples onto ESP. Additionally, L7's ESP now manages multiple next-generation sequencing workflows, and ESP is seamlessly integrated with numerous USMARC legacy scientific instruments. As a result, ESP significantly simplifies the work day for the 30-40 USDA scientists who will be utilizing the system.

"L7 has worked with USDA-USMARC to create a superior platform giving plant and animal genomics research customers the advanced functionality they need to run high throughput omics research operations to automate and optimize their laboratory workflows and manage the large data streams that these workflows produce," commented Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., L7 Informatics' CEO.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) is another L7 customer in the plant and animal genomics space who has successfully deployed ESP to replaced multiple legacy LIMS systems. AAFC has documented major benefits as a result of implementing ESP such as improved user experience and increased system responsiveness and accuracy, greater workforce productivity, and faster time to discovery.

L7's Enterprise Science Platform (ESP) is a scientific information management (SIM) solution that enables life science and healthcare companies to connect people, processes, and systems to accelerate discoveries and drive precision healthcare.

