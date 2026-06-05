USD.AI Provides $98.1M Debt Financing to Support Duos Edge AI GPU Deployment Managed by Hydra Host

$98.1M in asset-backed debt financing to support the deployment of 2,304 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, managed by Hydra Host

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USD.AI announced today that it has provided a $98.1 million, three-year debt facility to support the deployment of 2,304 NVIDIA B300 GPUs. The infrastructure will be operated by Duos Edge AI, Inc., a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), and managed by Hydra Host through its Brokkr AI Factory Operating System™.

USD.AI will provide asset-backed debt financing to support Duos Edge AI's GPU deployment, while Hydra Host will manage GPU-as-a-Service distribution and operations. Together, the structure aligns physical infrastructure deployment, GPU workload management, and dedicated financing into one vertically integrated model for AI compute expansion.

The transaction represents the latest deployment in what Hydra Host terms "AI Factories," modular, high-density compute infrastructure designed for large-scale AI workloads. The deal builds on the previously announced partnership between Duos Technologies and Hydra Host, adding USD.AI as the financing layer to complete the stack: Duos deploys and operates the physical Edge Data Centers, Hydra Host manages GPU-as-a-Service distribution and operations, and USD.AI provides asset-backed debt financing.

USD.AI's facility is structured as non-recourse, non-dilutive, and off-balance-sheet, secured by the underlying GPU infrastructure and associated offtake contracts. This structure isolates risk from Duos Technologies' corporate balance sheet while providing the capital required to scale AI infrastructure deployment.

"Duos and Hydra Host represent exactly the type of operators USD.AI was built for, those with public market discipline, operational expertise, and a growth trajectory that should not be constrained by opaque, illiquid financing rails," said Conor Moore, COO of Permian Labs, developer of USD.AI. "USD.AI's role is simple: make sure financing never becomes the bottleneck."

"Adding USD.AI's on-chain financing to this deployment closes the loop on what a modern AI Factory requires," said Doug Recker, CEO of Duos Technologies Group. "Asset-backed, transparent, and structured to protect our balance sheet, this is the type of capital infrastructure deployment demands."

"AI Factories require capital that moves at the speed of AI demand," said Aaron Ginn, CEO of Hydra Host. "USD.AI brings the financing layer our operators need, non-dilutive, on-chain, and fully transparent. Together with Duos Edge AI's deployment expertise and our Brokkr platform, we can scale this model across every market where AI infrastructure is needed."

"The maturity of bare metal compute into a standalone asset class requires a capital framework suited to the assets' underlying economics," said Kai Golden, Founding Director of Hydra Capital. "USD.AI's fair and fast dealmaking provides this in spades."

The NVIDIA B300 GPUs will be deployed at Duos Edge AI's high-density modular Edge Data Center, which is designed to deliver 100 kW+ per cabinet with rapid deployment timelines. Hydra Host will manage workload distribution and GPU-as-a-Service operations through its Brokkr platform, connecting the infrastructure to enterprise AI demand across its global data center network.

About USD.AI

USD.AI provides AI infrastructure operators with strategic, non-dilutive financing facilities essential for their scale requirements. The protocol delivers non-recourse loans secured exclusively by the underlying GPU infrastructure, isolating risk from the corporate balance sheet. USD.AI's financing is asset-backed, transparent, and settled on-chain, providing capital providers with direct exposure to income-producing compute assets.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc., the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.

For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

About Hydra Host

Hydra Host (Boulder, Colorado) is the infrastructure layer connecting world-class AI data centers to the next generation of AI builders. Through its Brokkr AI Factory Operating System™, Hydra Host aids its data center partners with deployment, management, and monetization of GPU capacity. With its proven AI Factory Accelerator™, Hydra Host converts raw infrastructure into a production-ready AI business, whether monetizing existing capacity or building an AI factory from the ground up. We proudly partner with 40+ data centers worldwide to bring more than 30K GPU's to AI builders' inference, training, and research workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

SOURCE USD.AI