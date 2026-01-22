USDC on Algorand Now Available on Kraken

Integration expands access to fast, low-cost digital dollar transactions on Algorand

DOVER, Del., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USDC on Algorand is now available for Kraken customers, enabling deposits and withdrawals of USDC on the Algorand blockchain across the Kraken exchange and the Krak mobile app. The integration expands access to fast, low-cost transactions while supporting broader adoption of Algorand for real-world financial use cases.

"Expanding access to USDC on Algorand through Kraken brings fast, low-cost digital dollar transactions to millions of customers worldwide," said Devan Moorthy, Head of Business Development at the Algorand Foundation. "This integration highlights how Algorand's high-performance infrastructure supports real-world financial use at global scale."

The launch reflects continued momentum across the Algorand ecosystem. By supporting USDC on Algorand, Kraken customers can move digital dollars with near-instant settlement and minimal fees, benefiting from Algorand's scalable and reliable blockchain infrastructure.

As part of the integration, Kraken will operate an Algorand node, contributing to the decentralization and resilience of the network. Kraken will also receive a delegation of ALGO to help support infrastructure. These tokens will not earn rewards, underscoring a shared focus on strengthening the network rather than yield generation.

USDC on Algorand will also be available within Krak, Kraken's money app, allowing customers to spend, send, and hold both USDC and Algorand's native token ALGO.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital-asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co .

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken Onchain and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information, visit www.kraken.com .

SOURCE Algorand