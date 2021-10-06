USDOT Secretary Buttigieg Joins Roadway Safety Foundation in Honoring Seven Life-Saving Projects with 2021 National Roadway Safety Awards

Representing some of the very best highway safety practices, the seven winners were selected from a nationwide field of applicants for the awards, which are sponsored jointly by FHWA and RSF. Begun in 1999, the biennial program honors projects and programs that cost-effectively help the nation achieve progress toward eliminating highway fatalities and serious injuries.

"Congratulations to today's seven honorees for the remarkable work they've done to protect the traveling public," said Buttigieg. "They are proof that we have no shortage of willpower or good ideas for improving roadway safety." (Please see accompanying video of Secretary Buttigieg's remarks.)

Preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 – a 7.2 percent increase from 2019. This increase occurred despite a 13.2 percent decrease in vehicle miles traveled due to the pandemic and is the highest number of fatalities since 2007.

"Projects like these save lives by significantly discouraging dangerous driving," said Greg Cohen, Executive Director of the Roadway Safety Foundation. "Countless future travelers, whose lives and limbs will be spared by these innovations, will owe an unknowing debt of gratitude to today's honorees. We urge DOTs across the nation to look at Bellevue and other awardees' innovations and replicate them wherever possible."

Applicants were encouraged to nominate projects and programs that are innovative, effective and cost efficient. The awards covered two categories: A) Infrastructure and Operational Improvements, and B) Program Planning, Development and Evaluation.

From dozens of entries, a highly credentialed, expert panel of judges selected the seven winners and three honorable mentions. They winners are:

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for its use of smart Work Zone Safety Technologies for Arterial Roads, which are burdened with higher fatality rates than interstates. FDOT studied the use of Active Work Zone Awareness Devices (AWADs), which employ radar in combination with LED signs to warn drivers of upcoming work zones, displays their travel speed and delivers safety messaging. FDOT went a step further by linking the AWADs to drivers using the Waze navigation app. The initiative's impressive results include vehicle speeds entering arterial work zones dropping by 10.6 percent, safe driving behavior increasing by 39 percent, and risky driving declining by 34 percent.

for its to reduce lane departure crashes, a major safety challenge in a state where 14,000 fatal and serious-injury lane departure crashes occurred between 2015 and 2019. Designed to help drivers better see markings when driving on curvy roads, in inclement weather or at night, NCDOT tested the long-life markings on more than 400 miles of roadway, recording an overall . The long-life markings also are designed to provide at least five to seven years of adequate retro-reflectivity and pavement delineation, as compared with approximately two years from standard markings, thereby being more cost efficient in the long term. Village of Whitefish Bay, WI for its Community-Wide Safety Improvements. Confronting a decade-long increase in crashes involving the most vulnerable road users, the Milwaukee suburb deployed a series of low-cost solutions to reduce risks to pedestrians and cyclists. These included dynamic speed feedback signs, "yield to pedestrian" signage, design changes such as high-visibility crosswalks, installation of median in the center of highways, lengthier pedestrian intervals at signals and better street lighting. A simple but noteworthy improvement is the installation of "Danish Offsets." Widely deployed in Denmark , crosswalk paths are oriented to provide more direct sight lines for pedestrians to observe oncoming vehicles. Since 2015, community-wide crashes are down 39 percent and signs point to a continued downward trend.

The honorable mentions are: The Florida Department of Transportation for its Local Technical Assistance Program to improve the skills and increase the knowledge of the transportation workforce on roadway safety via virtual training and technical assistance; the Montana Department of Transportation for its reconstruction of an antiquated segment of U.S. Highway 89 that provides a key entrance to Glacier National Park; and the Town of Portland, Ct. for its formation of a grassroots Complete Streets Group to coordinate with local officials in writing, adopting, and implementing a Complete Streets Policy.

Winners were selected by an expert panel of judges from a variety of disciplines. For complete details on each of the winners, and for more information on the national awards program, visit roadwaysafety.org/awards.

