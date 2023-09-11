Use cases of ETL optimization

Quantzig's ETL Optimization Fuels Client's Growth: A Case Study in Transformative Data Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, has once again showcased its prowess in reshaping data strategies through its successful ETL optimization implementation for a prominent client in the financial sector.

The client, facing data processing challenges that hindered real-time insights, turned to Quantzig to revolutionize their approach. Our team of experts meticulously evaluated the existing ETL pipeline, identifying bottlenecks and opportunities for enhancement. Leveraging cutting-edge techniques and industry best practices, the team orchestrated an ETL optimization strategy that would maximize processing speed, scalability, and efficiency.

All the above initiatives helped the client with:

70% higher performance of reporting tools

Incorporated 50+ new solutions without scaling the architecture.

60% reduction in manual dependency due to automated data quality management

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

