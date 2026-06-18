Use Hub Data to Predict Access Delays and Reduce Drop-Off, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how hub data can support smarter analytics, earlier intervention and more effective specialty program decisions. Attendees will learn how to assess whether the current hub program reporting is providing decision-ready intelligence or simply describing past performance. The featured speakers will discuss the specific data signals in specialty programs that predict access delays before they compound into patient drop-off. Attendees will gain insight on how to shift from retrospective reporting to future-looking analytics. . The speakers will share how real-time funnel visibility changes the way brand and access teams allocate attention and resources.

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty hub programs generate valuable hub data across enrollment records, prior authorization timelines, benefit verification outcomes, denial patterns, prescriber behavior and patient drop-off points. Yet in many programs, that data remains trapped in static reports that arrive too late to prevent access delays or improve program performance. This webinar explores how structured analytics can turn existing hub data into decision-ready intelligence for specialty patient access programs.

The featured speakers will share a practical framework for understanding what hub data contains, what it can reveal when organized correctly and how predictive intelligence can move teams beyond backward-looking summaries. Using real-world examples from specialty and rare disease programs, the session will show the difference between data that describes what happened last quarter and intelligence that signals what is likely to happen next.

Attendees will see how access delays compound when intervention windows are missed, how prescriber and payer patterns often signal problems weeks before they appear in a standard report, and how a structured analytics approach can shift a brand team from reactive troubleshooting to proactive program management.

Register for this webinar to learn how hub data can support smarter analytics, earlier intervention and more effective specialty program decisions.

Join experts from Elusa Health, Era Prakash, Senior Vice President of Solutions Development; and Douglas Stauffer, Business Analyst, for the live webinar on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Use Hub Data to Predict Access Delays and Reduce Drop-Off.

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