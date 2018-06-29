Use of genetic testing to reunify families separated as a result of immigration enforcement policies: a statement from the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

ACMG believes that genetic testing should only be performed after appropriate informed consent has been obtained from the person being tested or that person's legal guardian. We have released multiple past statements regarding considerations for informed consent as well as testing of children. In the case of minors who have been separated from their parents, informed consent cannot be obtained.

The ACMG has also issued policy statements on the privacy of genetic information. Through informed consent a person or their legal guardian may agree to certain risks relating to privacy and further use of their genetic information, but such risks should not be forced upon persons without their proper informed consent.

The ACMG strongly encourages pursuit of other methods for reunification of families separated as a result of recent immigration enforcement policies.

