Use of Portable Stoves with Integrated Butane Gas Cartridges Spur Sales in Butane Gas Cartridges Market, Valuation to Expand at CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety of butane gas cartridges has made it as a prominent type of portable energy systems in diverse range of applications such as in camping and picnic, metalworking, sealing polybags, and pest control and fumigation. The demand for gas stoves has been proliferating in camping and picnic applications in recent times.

Growing popularity of portable fuel storage solutions has spurred the prospects in the butane gas cartridges market. Small traders and distributors are expected to form key touch points for individual customers.

The global butane gas cartridges market was pegged at ~US$ 400 Mn in 2018 and is projected to clock a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027.

Key Findings of Butane Gas Cartridges Market Report

Of the various applications, butane gas stoves segment accounted for the leading share in 2018 and is expected to remain so during forecast period

The segment is expected to clock a CAGR of more than 3% from 2019 to 2027

The second leading segment is food and beverages

Asia Pacific is the leading geographical market in 2018

is the leading geographical market in 2018 China and India are key revenue generators to Asia Pacific butane gas cartridges market

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The drive for new portable energy storage solutions in outdoor activities is bolstering the revenue potential in the butane gas cartridges market.

Over the past few years, rise in number of camping and other outdoor activities in various parts of the world has spurred the demand for butane gas cartridges market.

Food and beverages industry have been attracted by the safety and portability of butane gas cartridges and has been using them for meat and fish processing, such as in caramelizing sugar.

Over the past few years, butane gas cartridges are seeing demand in the medical industry, thereby augmenting the prospects in the butane gas cartridges market.

Rise in metalworking activities in developing world has fuelled the uptake of butane gas cartridges in welding and cutting of metals.

Rise in demand for convenience food products has spurred the prospects in the butane gas cartridge market, since they find extensive use in some of the food processing applications.

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Regional Landscape

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share in the butane gas cartridges market in 2018.

accounted for the leading share in the butane gas cartridges market in 2018. China is home to several manufacturers, traders, distributors, and hence has seen extensive production as well as consumption of butane gas cartridges market.

is home to several manufacturers, traders, distributors, and hence has seen extensive production as well as consumption of butane gas cartridges market. The domestic consumption is expected to see a rapid rise in Asia in the next few years, with China being at the forefront.

in the next few years, with being at the forefront. Rise in tourism activities in Asian nations has also spurred the prospects of the demand for butane gas cartridges.

Key Impediments to Butane Gas Cartridges Market Stakeholders

Fluctuations in prices of crude oil and natural gas have markedly affected the production of butane gas, hence impeding the demand for butane gas cartridges. The prices are expected to see rise, which might shape the prospects adversely. Companies are also lax about regulatory norms they need to adhere to. This has raised significant safety concerns. For instance, this has led to numerous accidents such as in Australia, attractive negative criticisms.

Nevertheless, a steady demand will nudge several manufacturers to give due caution to the regulatory compliance of these power options.

The Butane Gas Cartridges Market can be segmented as follows:

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Application

Medical

Pest Control & Fumigation

Stoves

Food & Beverages

Others

Butane Gas Cartridges Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

EU5



Russia



Turkey



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC



Iran



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

