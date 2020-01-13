Use Of Technology At Assisted Living Community Is A Game Changer For Residents

"A goal of the program was to enhance quality of life for our residents by increasing their engagement and decreasing isolation when possible," said Judy Collett-Miller, Parker Director of Technology Innovation. "It's been very successful with a majority of those who used the technology reporting that it has made a difference in their lives."

Using Amazon Echo, paired with a ParkerLife skill, residents at Stonegate can access information about our programs and services including menus and activities and using Alexa they can access music, news, audio books and much more. There have been some unintended uses as well, as one resident with a speech difficulty reported that they use Alexa as a speech therapist as it makes them "enunciate and speak more clearly".

"At Parker we are always thinking of new ways to engage and support our residents. We feel technology plays a very significant role here," says Beth Sparling, Parker Chief Operations Officer.

The initial pilot included 15+ residents and we are expanding the use to all residents who are interested in 2020.

About Parker Health Group, Inc.

Parker Health Group, Inc. is a non-for-profit, New Jersey-based aging services organization with over 111 years' experience that is committed to empowering older Americans. Since 1907 Parker has been challenging, changing, and expanding the idea of what it means to grow older in America and how all of us can make aging part of life.

