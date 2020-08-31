Use of Telemedicine in the United States (US) during the COVID-19 Pandemic - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Sector Impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine had not reached its full potential in the US, with several barriers preventing its widespread uptake, including reimbursement and access issues, lack of awareness, resistance to change, preference for in-person care, and technical and connectivity issues.



It is widely anticipated that COVID-19 may be the tipping point for telemedicine as the full potential of the technology is increasingly realized by patients, healthcare systems, and payers.As a result of the pandemic, regulations and policies governing reimbursement and use of telemedicine have changed significantly, leading to expanded access and an unprecedented demand for these services.



The report assesses the use of live videoconferencing technologies, which allow the provision of on-demand, virtual, outpatient care during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of social distancing and lockdown measures.



Scope

- The main scope of this report is the use of live videoconferencing technologies, which allow the provision of on-demand, virtual, outpatient care during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of social distancing and lockdown measures.

- It assesses the use of telemedicine in the US prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the reimbursement environment.

- It also provides an overview of the current landscape, including changes to different regulatory and reimbursement policies that have facilitated widespread expansion of the technology.

- It includes primary research from physician surveys and interviews, and healthcare industry polls.

- The report also provides an evaluation of the main opportunities and challenges currently facing the telemedicine sector in the US.

- It includes a breakdown of the US telemedicine market with a focus on companies that provide standalone patient and physician on-demand telemedicine platforms. This includes analyses of third-party mobile app downloads and website traffic data to demonstrate the surge in demand witnessed during the pandemic.

- Deals in the telemedicine sector since 2019 are also analyzed, including funding, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

- There are also a number of case studies looking at different competitors and therapy areas such as mental health and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).



