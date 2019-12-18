Use Per Wish Announces the Launch of Its "First Month Free Subscription" Plan

KOLKATA, West Bengal, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Use Per Wish today is proud to announce the launch of its one-month free trial for entrepreneurs and SMEs who prefer to check various compatibility factors, before subscribing to any virtual assistance paid plan.

The Free month subscription is focused to help customers build strong work association, delegate tasks, evaluate Use Per Wish's services and choose the best-fitted plans for themselves. The offer is available for the first 50 subscribers.

Use Per Wish - First Month Free Subscription

The one-month trial is available on all the monthly plans — Hour Based, Part Time and Full Time Subscriptions.

An account setup fee of USD 10, 15 and 20 respectively are applicable for the first month to ward off spam and welcome genuine users.

The company has a team of veteran virtual assistants equipped to help solopreneurs and SMEs with their business processes by providing services like content writing, online research, administrative assistance, digital marketing, graphic designing, web assistance, etc. This range of services can be trialed for an entire month for a nominal account setup fee.

Zobeen Shaik, Sr. Consultant (Customer Support) at Use Per Wish, comments:

Providing free service for a month is about allowing the customers to engage in a failsafe evaluation procedure and help build great trust and association with the company. Our customers can adequately evaluate our task execution, responsiveness, versatility, and feedback handling measures. They can also use this time to train their VAs and estimate their future work volume.

Neil Prasad, Virtual Assistant Manager at Use Per Wish, says:

We want our customers to have enough time, before using our paid subscription, to explain their requirements, find the most suited Virtual Assistant(s) for their tasks, delegate a wide range of tasks and evaluate our services properly. Our aim is to make their endeavor, i.e., using Virtual Assistance, smooth and successful.

Use Per Wish endeavors to make their plans and pricing budget-friendly and flexible for people who are keen on using virtual assistants but have had some apprehensions with the work quality or pricing.



Use Per Wish aims to bust the myth that quality output cannot be economical.

