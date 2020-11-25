Use Philanthropic Capital to Decrease the Gender Gap in Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No longer is investing in privately-owned companies reserved for the wealthy. Now, anyone, anywhere can harness philanthropic capital to make an investment in Chloe Capital's impact fund, which is dedicated to investing in women-led companies with diverse leadership teams > ChloeCapital.com/DAF

Chloe Capital will now accept contributions from individuals, families and foundations who create a Donor Advised Fund with ImpactAssets. All investments under this model are considered irrevocable and tax-deductible contributions.

Despite recent progress, the U.S. VC Female Founders Dashboard by Pitchbook still shows that less than 2 percent of venture capital in the U.S. goes to female founders. Further reports reveal that African American female founders receive just .2 percent of U.S. funding.

"The lack of funding to female founders is baffling, especially when study after study shows that women-led companies generate more sales, exit faster and produce greater returns for investors," said Chloe Capital co-founder and partner Kathryn Cartini. "Chloe Capital's new approach to investing allows anyone to do well by doing good. Investing in startups is no longer reserved for the 1 percent!"

ImpactAssets is a Donor Advised Fund sponsor and the leading impact investing partner for philanthropists who take on the world's greatest challenges by investing in the world's brightest ideas. Custom Investments, available through the ImpactAssets Donor Advised Fund, offer a personalized impact investing experience. Donors can directly invest in Chloe Capital's impact fund and leave the complexities of handling investment execution, custody, monitoring and servicing issues to ImpactAssets.

"This exciting opportunity provides donors with various benefits, including tax advantages, and a way to maximize their charitable contributions. Returns from Chloe Capital can either be reinvested into our impact fund or recycled for future granting into other charitable causes," said Elisa Miller-Out, Chloe Capital co-founder and managing partner.

Contributions can be accepted all year-round. To receive a tax deduction in 2020, custom investments must be made prior to December 31. Donors will also be able to track their investment online through ImpactAssets' Donor Portal.

About Chloe Capital

Chloe Capital is a Movement-driven venture capital firm that invests in women-led technology companies with diverse leadership teams. In addition to investing with a gender and diversity lens, Chloe Capital partners with foundations, institutions and corporations to host programs that help catalyze fundraising efforts for female founders. This collaborative approach to early stage investing is what makes the firm so unique. More than 15,000 people around the world have already joined Chloe Capital's Movement to #InvestInWomen.

Disclaimer

Chloe Capital is not affiliated, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ImpactAssets, Inc. A contribution to an ImpactAssets Donor Advised Fund represents an irrevocable contribution to ImpactAssets. Contributions are eligible for a tax-deduction subject to the donor's individual tax circumstances, are not refundable, become subject to ImpactAssets control and discretion once made, and shall not be deemed a separate trust fund held by ImpactAssets in a trustee capacity. There are a number of factors to consider when assessing the tax implication of gifts to charity. Individuals should consult with a tax specialist before making any charitable donations.

