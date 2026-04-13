Use Profiling Data to Reduce PROTACs and RIPTACs Program Delays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn strategies for efficiently synthesizing and optimizing PROTACs and RIPTACs, including isomer separation and tuning linkers, warheads and E3 ligase ligands. The featured speakers will share key lessons from real-world discovery projects to overcome common synthesis challenges. Attendees will learn how in vitro assays are used to characterize compounds and support optimization. Attendees will also see how biological insights enable effective screening prioritization and faster decision-making. The speakers will present a case showing how chemistry and biology combine to accelerate RIPTACs and PROTACs discovery.

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early discovery programs for PROTACs and RIPTACs often face pressure to move quickly while generating the chemistry and biology data needed to support compound selection and program progression. This webinar demonstrates how chemical synthesis and in vitro profiling can be combined to rapidly generate, optimize and advance these molecules in early discovery programs.

The featured speakers will cover strategies for efficiently synthesizing PROTACs and RIPTACs, separating isomers and tuning linkers, warheads and E3 ligase ligands. A case study of a recently synthesized RIPTAC will be discussed to illustrate how rapid synthesis and careful characterization enabled its use in both in vitro and in vivo testing. Practical considerations for the synthesis of molecular glues will also be highlighted.

The session will also focus on in vitro profiling, including degrader assays for PROTACs and proximity-based assays for RIPTACs. Attendees will see how assay data can guide compound prioritization and inform early discovery decisions.

Register for this webinar to learn how integrated synthesis and in vitro profiling can reduce early discovery delays in PROTACs and RIPTACs.

Join experts from BioDuro, Yanchun Guo, PhD, Director of Discovery Biology; and Xingao Peng, PhD, Senior Director of Chemistry, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Use Profiling Data to Reduce PROTACs and RIPTACs Program Delays.

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