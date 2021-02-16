Use the Nutrition Facts Label to Make Heart-Healthy Food Choices

Here's how you can use the Nutrition Facts label to help you make healthy food choices, and reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease:

Check the serving size and the number of servings you eat or drink to determine how much of a nutrient you are consuming.

Know your calorie needs. 2,000 calories a day is used as a general guide for nutrition advice. Learn your number at https://www.myplate.gov/myplate-plan.

Use %DV to determine if a serving of the food is high or low in an individual nutrient and to compare food products (remember to make sure the serving size is the same). As a general guide:

5% DV or less of a nutrient per serving is considered low.



20% DV or more of a nutrient per serving is considered high.

Limit sodium in your diet to less than 2,300 mg per day.

Limit saturated fat in your diet to less than 10% of calories per day (e.g. 20 grams per day based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet).

Limit calories from added sugars to less than 10% of total calories per day (e.g. 200 calories or 50 grams per day of added sugars based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet).

Consume a diet rich in dietary fiber and vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium, by choosing a variety of foods that are good sources of these nutrients since many people do not get the recommended amounts.

Visit the Nutrition Facts label Online for an interactive way to learn about the label: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/InteractiveNutritionFactsLabel/

For more information on how to use the Nutrition Facts label to make informed food choices, visit www.fda.gov/nutritioneducation

