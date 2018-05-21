On May 23rd at Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners, hundreds of guests will gather to hear and be empowered by stories of initiating and amplifying change at United Way's fundraising event, Initiate. Speakers include Starbucks Corporation President and CEO Kevin Johnson, Angela and Ethan Stowell of Ethan Stowell Restaurants and Jonathon Sposato, chairman and co-founder of GeekWire and PicMonkey.

"Seattle is an incredibly giving community and I'm inspired by individuals and companies using their platform in innovative ways to promote social good," says Sposato, United Way of King County's Campaign Co-chair beginning July 1st. "As a tech entrepreneur, I care about constant innovation, and I love United Way's amazing platform as a true and direct solution to solving some of our toughest community challenges, like homelessness and young people dropping out of school. It's like 1 + 1 = 3." Through its Reconnecting Youth program, United Way is working to engage 14,000 young people ages 16-24 in King County who have left school without a high school diploma or GED. The program reconnects them to their education through coaching, mentoring and career navigation.

Generous corporate support of Initiate includes Microsoft, Nordstrom, AT&T, Alaska Airlines and Starbucks Corporation.

For more information on making sure people have homes, students graduate and families are financially stable, click here or visit United Way of King County's website at https://www.uwkc.org/donate.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-your-voice-change-your-city-united-way-challenges-community-leaders-to-take-action-and-initiate-good-300652095.html

SOURCE United Way of King County

Related Links

http://www.uwkc.org

