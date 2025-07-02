usecure Announces Series A Investment and Strategic Partnership with Kennet Partners

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- usecure, a leading human risk management solution for MSPs and internal IT teams, today announced the successful closing of its Series A investment with growth equity firm Kennet Partners.

Kennet Partners, an experienced growth equity investor in founder-led, bootstrapped B2B SaaS businesses, will provide capital and strategic expertise to support usecure's global expansion. The investment follows the launch of Kennet VI, a €266 million fund, focused on scaling high-growth software companies.

usecure Secures Series A Investment to Accelerate HRM Global Growth

Founded in 2016, usecure has quickly become a trusted global provider in the IT channel, helping MSPs and internal IT teams reduce human cyber risk through tailored user training and human risk analytics. Today, over 400,000 end-users across the globe rely on usecure's solutions, available through some of the world's leading cloud distributors and marketplaces.

"This investment marks a significant milestone for usecure, our team, and our partners," said Charles Preston, Founder & CEO of usecure. "Our mission has always been clear — to become the global leader in human risk management for MSPs and IT teams. With Kennet's support and expertise in scaling SaaS businesses, we're ready to accelerate that journey, deliver more value to our partners, and drive innovation that helps organisations worldwide strengthen their human firewall."

The business need for effective human risk management has never been greater. With cyber-attacks increasingly targeting end-users as the weakest link in organisational defences, businesses of all sizes face mounting pressure to address the human element of cyber risk. usecure's accessible, partner-first model is designed to meet this growing demand, providing MSPs and IT teams with a scalable, data-driven approach to reducing human error and improving security posture.

"We're excited to back usecure at a key point in its growth," said Alex Taylor-Harris, Director at Kennet Partners. "Charles and the team have built an efficient, partner-first business tackling a real and growing market need. We're looking forward to helping them scale globally and strengthen their position as a leader in human risk management."

usecure's rapid growth and market impact have been recognised through multiple industry accolades. In 2025, usecure was awarded Pax8's 'Most Valuable Vendor – EMEA' at the Beyond 2025 conference, highlighting its commitment to supporting partners and driving channel success. The company is also consistently recognised as a leader by G2, based on peer reviews praising its ease of use, partner-focused approach, and measurable impact on reducing human risk.

The investment from Kennet Partners will enable usecure to accelerate its strategic growth plans. A key focus will be driving product innovation, with significant investment in developing next-generation human risk management and behaviour analytic tools that further help organisations reduce human cyber risk.

The company will continue growing its team, strengthening expertise across product development, engineering, and partner-focused service delivery to support its expanding global footprint and deliver even greater value to its customers, with early investor Tony Bolland now taking the position of Chairman.

About usecure

Founded in 2016, usecure provides human risk management solutions that help MSPs and IT teams reduce cyber risk by changing employee behaviour. Through automated training, phishing simulations, and actionable human risk insights, usecure empowers organisations to build security-aware cultures. Today, over 400,000 end-users are educated through usecure's platform.

About Kennet Partners

Kennet Partners is an international growth equity investor supporting bootstrapped and capital-efficient B2B SaaS and tech-enabled service businesses across Europe and North America. With its latest €266 million fund, Kennet VI, the firm helps ambitious software companies scale internationally while staying true to their entrepreneurial roots.

