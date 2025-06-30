usecure Wins Pax8 'Most Valuable Vendor - EMEA' Award at Beyond 2025

MANCHESTER, England, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- usecure, the leading human risk management solution for MSPs and internal IT teams, has been named 'Most Valuable Vendor – EMEA' at Pax8 Beyond 2025, held earlier this month in Denver, Colorado.

The prestigious award recognises usecure's outstanding contribution to supporting MSP partners across the EMEA region. It marks a significant milestone in the company's global channel growth and reflects its ongoing commitment to helping partners reduce human cyber risk through a scalable, data-driven approach.

usecure proudly received the Most Valuable Vendor (EMEA) award at Pax8 Beyond, Denver 2025.

Pax8 Beyond is one of the IT channel's flagship events, bringing together leading vendors, MSPs, and industry experts to share insights, build partnerships, and explore new innovations. The 'Most Valuable Vendor – EMEA' award highlights vendors that have delivered exceptional value to the Pax8 partner ecosystem across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"This recognition from Pax8 is a testament to the hard work of our team and the incredible success our MSP partners are seeing with usecure," said Jordan Daly, CMO at usecure. "The team wants to especially acknowledge the work of Lorna Burman, our Distribution Manager for EMEA and APAC, whose dedication to building our Pax8 partnership from the ground up has been instrumental in this achievement."

Since launching its partnership with Pax8 in May 2024, usecure has seen rapid adoption of its platform among MSPs across EMEA, NAM and APAC. The company's partner-first model, combined with its focus on simplifying human risk management, has enabled MSPs to help their clients reduce cyber risk by addressing the human element — often the most targeted area in cyber-attacks.

usecure's human risk management solutions are now trusted by over 400,000 end-users worldwide and are available through leading cloud distributors and marketplaces.

usecure will also be attending Pax8 Beyond EMEA, taking place in Amsterdam from 5–7 October 2025, where the team will be connecting with partners and showcasing the latest innovations designed to help MSPs tackle human cyber risk.

To learn more about usecure's partner programme, visit https://www.usecure.io, or explore usecure in the Pax8 Marketplace: https://www.pax8.com/en-uk/vendors/usecure/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720067/USECURE_LTD.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720066/usecure_Logo.jpg