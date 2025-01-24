Used 2023 Nissan Rogue is Now Available at Motors Northwest in Tacoma, WA

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Tacoma, Washington, can now purchase the Used 2023 Nissan Rogue at the Motors Northwest dealership.

Motors Northwest is excited to announce the addition of the highly sought-after used 2023 Nissan Rogue to its extensive inventory of quality vehicles. Known for its modern design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive versatility, the 2023 Rogue offers drivers a refined driving experience tailored to meet diverse needs.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue is celebrated for its efficient performance, spacious interior, and advanced safety features. Equipped with a responsive turbocharged 1.5-liter VC-Turbo engine, the Rogue provides a dynamic combination of power and fuel efficiency. Drivers will appreciate the seamless Xtronic CVT® transmission, offering smooth acceleration and enhanced fuel economy.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Rogue boasts a refined, driver-centric layout with premium materials and thoughtful design elements. Ample legroom, zero-gravity front seats, and flexible cargo solutions make it an excellent choice for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. With up to 74.1 cubic feet of cargo space and split-folding rear seats, the Rogue is engineered to adapt to a wide range of travel needs.

Technological highlights of the 2023 Rogue include the Nissan innovative Safety Shield® 360, featuring a suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies. Available features like ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link provide enhanced safety and driving convenience. The intuitive NissanConnect® infotainment system integrates smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, keeping passengers connected on every journey.

Motors Northwest invites customers to explore this exceptional used vehicle and discover its outstanding value. The dealership offers competitive financing options and expert guidance to ensure a smooth purchasing experience. The 2023 Nissan Rogue offers a balance of efficiency, technology, and comfort that makes it a compelling choice for drivers seeking a reliable and versatile compact SUV.

For more information, contact Motors Northwest at (253) 475-5000 or visit motorsnorthwest.com to schedule a test drive.

