Used Car Dealer with In-House Financing Opens in Twin Falls Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Twin Falls, Idaho community has probably noticed big changes taking place at 430 Blue Lakes Boulevard. For 13 years it was the site of beloved regional coffee shop Moxie Java - Tuscany. The old home next door was also recently demolished to create 50 parking units. As of June this year, Country Auto of Jerome opened a new location in those spots with the same goal that the coffee shop owner had — serve the Twin Falls community.

New owner Ryan Glodowski invested a substantial amount on upgrades to the building and in creating a lot next door. Staff has also taken advantage of using the existing drive-through window to make it easier for customers to make their car payments on time.

Under Glodowski's direction, Country Auto of Jerome has flourished over the last 21 years just 10 minutes north of Twin Falls. The buy-here pay-here used car dealership specializes in first-time vehicle loans, financing after bankruptcy, and second chance loans. Their in-house financing staff provides affordable plans and easy funding regardless of bad credit or no credit.

Many of the Jerome location's existing customers come from the Twin Falls area.

"We saw a big need in Twin Falls for a quality buy-here pay here dealership that specializes just in helping consumers with transportation needs," Glodowski said. "The opportunity presented itself; we believe our expansion to Twin Falls is a great fit for this community. For those who need in-house financing options, we believe that we are the best in the business in both quality of cars and quality of service."

What makes Country Auto unique?

"We're unique from other dealerships in that we have a program that every vehicle over $5,000 has a one-year or 12,000-mile warranty," Glodowski said, "and to help people build their credit, we report on-time payments to credit reporting agencies Equifax and Trans-union."

Glodowski is also a believer that every community should have a place for families to enjoy themselves. As part of a park committee in Jerome, he was instrumental in raising money to build a skate park. Because his dream was to include a community park with it, he formed another community to make that happen. Working with volunteers, city office holders and staff from the recreational department, the team set out to raise money for a splash pad, amphitheater, pump track for BMX bikes, a picnic shelter and playground, along with landscaping. A generous donation from Idaho Central Credit Union made it possible to finalize everything and set an opening date for July 2019.

