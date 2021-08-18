Used Car Experts to Speak to Building Resilience for a Changing Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon announced an upcoming Automotive News online seminar to help auto retailers navigate and thrive in the current marketplace. The webinar, Profit Builder: Create a Speed-to-Sale Reconditioning Culture, will broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, August 26.

Speakers include:

David Simches, Group Director of Used Car Operations for the 22-store Crown Automotive Group; used car dealer and dealership improvement consultant Ed French; and reconditioning expert Dennis McGinn of Rapid Recon.

Tune in to this online seminar to understand how:

Building a dealership-wide, speed-to-sale culture gives you an essential competitive edge.

Improving your recon process helps you achieve better recon outcomes, no matter how you manage this function (whiteboards, spreadsheet tracking, written notes or automation technology).

Dealers focusing on reconditioning efficiency and speed-to-sale better service their markets, regardless of the economic climate.

