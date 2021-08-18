Used Car Experts to Speak to Building Resilience for a Changing Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon announced an upcoming Automotive News online seminar to help auto retailers navigate and thrive in the current marketplace. The webinar, Profit Builder: Create a Speed-to-Sale Reconditioning Culture, will broadcast at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, August 26.

Speakers include:

David Simches, Group Director of Used Car Operations for the 22-store Crown Automotive Group; used car dealer and dealership improvement consultant Ed French; and reconditioning expert Dennis McGinn of Rapid Recon.

Tune in to this online seminar to understand how:

  • Building a dealership-wide, speed-to-sale culture gives you an essential competitive edge.
  • Improving your recon process helps you achieve better recon outcomes, no matter how you manage this function (whiteboards, spreadsheet tracking, written notes or automation technology).
  • Dealers focusing on reconditioning efficiency and speed-to-sale better service their markets, regardless of the economic climate.

This seminar is complimentary, but you must register here.

Rapid Recon is the #1 best-selling reconditioning software, enabling automobile dealerships to maximize used car sales and profitability by improving the speed-to-sale culture and practice within the dealership. www.rapidrecon.com.

