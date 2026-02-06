Used-car export wins wider approval with expanded scale

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Patrick Ebi, charge d'affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Nigeria in China, is eager to expand the Nigeria-China business.

While meeting the CEO of Chinese company CAR Inc in Beijing, Ebi stressed that with the growth of infrastructure and transport in his country, high-quality used cars from China and professional management will largely contribute to the modernization process of Nigeria's transport industry.

Jimmy Patrick Ebi, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China, appoints Gao Dewu, CEO of Car Inc, as Designated Representative of the Embassy.

On Feb 3, the Embassy of Nigeria appointed CAR Inc CEO Gao Dewu as Designated Representative of the embassy, and specially invited CAR Inc to become its official designated car rental service provider.

Gao said that the event reflected the Nigerian government's trust in Chinese automobile circulation system, and his company will contribute to China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation.

He noted that in the future, CAR Inc looks forward to taking Nigeria as an important fulcrum to promote Chinese used cars from scale-based export to quality-based and service-based export.

CAR Inc noted that as China's used-car export scale continued to expand, how to build a sound service guarantee system overseas has become a decisive factor for Chinese enterprises to shift from "going global" to "taking root."

Gao stressed that in the increasingly competitive global used-car market, CAR Inc not only exported high-quality second-hand cars to targeting nations, but also introduced mature testing standards, sales service systems and after-sales experience to the local areas, forming a complete service chain covering vehicle preparation, quality inspection, cross-border logistics, destination delivery and after-sales support.

At present, among the more than 20 countries and regions covered by CAR Inc's businesses, Nigeria is not only one of the largest export destinations, but also regarded as the most potential core market in the future, Gao said.

The long-term local demand in Nigeria for cost-effective, reliable and durable models is highly consistent with the advantages of Chinese used cars in product structure, service life and supply scale.

