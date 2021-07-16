Used Car Market in the US to grow by 3.91 million units|COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

Factors such as reducing the ownership cycle of cars, the increasing technological innovations in passenger cars, and the increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The used car market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Used Car Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Mid Size



Full Size



Compact Size

Distribution Channel

Third-party Channel Sales



OEM Channel Sales

Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the used car market in the US in the automobile manufacturers industry include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Used Car Market in the US size

Used Car Market in the US trends

Used Car Market in the US industry analysis

Increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing import duties on used cars from Mexico may threaten the growth of the market.

Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist used car market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the used car market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used car market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used car market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mid size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Full size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Compact size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Third-party channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEM channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

CarMax Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc.

eBay Inc.

Pendragon Plc

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

TrueCar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

