Used Car Market in the US to grow by 3.91 million units|COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio
Jul 16, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 3.91 million units is expected in the used car market in the US during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the used car market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as reducing the ownership cycle of cars, the increasing technological innovations in passenger cars, and the increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The used car market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Used Car Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Mid Size
- Full Size
- Compact Size
- Distribution Channel
- Third-party Channel Sales
- OEM Channel Sales
Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the used car market in the US in the automobile manufacturers industry include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Used Car Market in the US size
- Used Car Market in the US trends
- Used Car Market in the US industry analysis
Increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing import duties on used cars from Mexico may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the used car market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist used car market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the used car market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the used car market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used car market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mid size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Full size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Compact size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Third-party channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEM channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc.
- AutoNation Inc.
- CarMax Inc.
- Cox Automotive Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Pendragon Plc
- Penske Automotive Group Inc.
- TrueCar Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
