Used Car Market size in the US to increase by 3.91 million units | High growth expected in mid-size segment | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are focusing on providing different types of value-added services, such as free maintenance of products for a certain time period. Vendors are also focusing on expanding their geographical reach and realigning their product offerings to reduce operational costs, remain competitive by targeting high-growth segments, and strengthen their financial position in the market.

Technavio identifies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. as dominant players in the market.

Although the reducing ownership cycle of cars will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing import duties on used cars from Mexico will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Used Car Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Used Car Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Mid Size



Full Size



Compact Size

Distribution Channel

Third-party Channel Sales



OEM Channel Sales

Mid-sized cars accounted for maximum sales in 2021. These are the most preferred type of used cars in the US. They offer an economical upgrade to compact car owners. The segment also includes various models of compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs), compact crossovers, and mid-sized cars. The better resale value of these vehicles is driving the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by distribution channel, the third-party channel sales accounted for maximum sales of used cars in the US in 2021. The segment is driven by the convenience offered by third-party channel sales.

Used Car Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the used car market in the US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the used car market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Used Car Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist used car market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the used car market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used car market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used car market vendors in US

Used Car Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.98% Market growth 2021-2025 3.91 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.55 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Mid size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Full size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Compact size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Third-party channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEM channel sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

CarMax Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc.

eBay Inc.

Pendragon Plc

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

TrueCar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

