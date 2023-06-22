Used Car Market size to grow by USD 703.33 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growing demand for car subscription services is an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The used car market size is forecast to increase by USD 703.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing number of new models of cars launched due to high competition, the declining ownership cycle of vehicles among urban consumers in emerging countries, and the excellent value for money proposition of used cars. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Used Car Market

Used Car Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., Autotrader Inc., Berman Auto Group, CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., DriveTime Automotive Group Inc., eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Penske Corp., Scout24 AG, Sonic Automotive Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and TrueCar Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - The company offers used cars with warranty and customized wraps as well as second-hand EV electric cars.

The company offers used cars with warranty and customized wraps as well as second-hand EV electric cars. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - The company offers used cars such as the 2019 Acura RDX sports utility vehicle with 0 down payment.

The company offers used cars such as the 2019 Acura RDX sports utility vehicle with 0 down payment. AutoNation Inc., Autotrader Inc. - The company offers used cars such as Ford F250, Ford F150, Toyota Prius, Ford Escape, and Ford Expedition.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Used Car Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (compact car, SUV, and mid-size), channel (organized and unorganized), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The used car industry share growth by the compact car segment will be significant during the forecast period. Compact cars are a popular choice for personal mobility due to their increasing specifications, fuel efficiency, and ease of driving in congested areas. They also emit fewer harmful gases than larger cars, making them a more environmentally friendly option. The global compact car market is driven by the growing demand for these vehicles in emerging markets, such as India . The improving quality of used cars offered by the organized sector is also contributing to the growth of the market. These factors will drive the demand for used cars during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Used Car Market - Key Drivers

The declining ownership cycle of vehicles among urban consumers in emerging countries is notably driving the pre-owned car market growth. The ownership duration of cars is shortening due to new technological advances in the automotive industry. These advances attract customers to buy new cars, even if their current cars are still in good condition. However, financial constraints often force customers to sell their existing cars to used car dealers or online used car portals. The easy availability of bank loans also facilitates the financing for new car purchases. The prices of used cars are determined by a number of factors, including the number of years the vehicle was driven, the distance driven, and the number of damages caused due to accidents and other faults. In India, a used car having no major faults can fetch up to 70% of its actual price after one year of ownership and about 62% of its actual price after three years of ownership Such convincing values encourage car owners to sell their cars at the earliest convenience to get back most of the car value. Hence, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Growing demand for car subscription services is an emerging trend in the pre-owned car market. Car subscription is an alternative to owning or leasing a vehicle. It allows consumers to use a car for an all-inclusive monthly fee, which includes roadside assistance, insurance, and maintenance. Subscribers can also change cars at a notice of a few days. Several auto manufacturers offer car subscription services in major regions across the globe. For instance, Volvo's car subscription service is called Care by Volvo. Hyundai Motor Co. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. also offer car subscription services. Additionally, consumers who find high-priced cars unaffordable due to their high cost of ownership or leasing prefer such car subscription services to get the experience of driving a luxury car. These services have augmented the demand for these cars.. Therefore, these factors will drive the market during the forecast period

Key Challenges:

The increase in the number of on-demand taxi operators is a major challenge impeding the pre-owned car market. On-demand taxi services have emerged as a convenient alternative to purchasing a new car, especially for those who are financially constrained. These services provide a convenient and comfortable means of transportation, as well as save time and energy on finding parking. Additionally, on-demand taxi operators do not need to maintain a fleet of cars, but rather can simply be available to potential customers through mobile applications. This makes the business model more flexible and easier to manage than self-drive car rental companies. On-demand taxi operators are also expanding their services to include on-demand bike taxis, which can tap into a wider range of customer segments. Major on-demand taxi operators like Uber and Ola Cabs also invest heavily in advertising across multiple mediums, such as digital, television, and print, to increase their brand awareness. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Used Car Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the used car market between 2022 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the used car market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the used car market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the used car market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Car Rental (Self Drive) Market is estimated to grow by USD 1,702.15 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 35.8%. This car rental (self-drive) market research report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (economy cars and luxury cars), mode of booking (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing interest in self-driving vehicles is the key factor driving the global car rental (self-drive) market growth

The car rental market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 129.71 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by mode of booking (offline and online), type (economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars, SUVs, and MUVs), rental category (airport transport, local transport, outstation transport, and other transport), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in vehicle ownership cost is notably driving the market growth.

Used Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 703.33 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., Autotrader Inc., Berman Auto Group, CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., DriveTime Automotive Group Inc., eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Penske Corp., Scout24 AG, Sonic Automotive Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and TrueCar Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global used car market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global used car market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Compact car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Compact car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Compact car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Compact car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Compact car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 SUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on SUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on SUV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SUV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mid size - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mid size - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mid size - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mid size - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mid size - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Channel

7.3 Organized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Organized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Organized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Organized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Organized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Unorganized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Unorganized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Unorganized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Unorganized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Unorganized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Exhibit 112: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Segment focus

12.4 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Exhibit 116: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Asbury Automotive Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AutoNation Inc.

Exhibit 120: AutoNation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AutoNation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AutoNation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: AutoNation Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Berman Auto Group

Exhibit 124: Berman Auto Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: Berman Auto Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Berman Auto Group - Key offerings

12.7 CarMax Inc.

Exhibit 127: CarMax Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CarMax Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: CarMax Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: CarMax Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CarMax Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 DriveTime Automotive Group Inc.

Exhibit 132: DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: DriveTime Automotive Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 135: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: eBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: eBay Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Exhibit 139: Group 1 Automotive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Group 1 Automotive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Group 1 Automotive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Group 1 Automotive Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Hendrick Automotive Group

Exhibit 143: Hendrick Automotive Group - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hendrick Automotive Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hendrick Automotive Group - Key offerings

12.12 Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 146: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Lithia Motors Inc.

Exhibit 150: Lithia Motors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Lithia Motors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Lithia Motors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Lithia Motors Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Penske Corp.

Exhibit 154: Penske Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Penske Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Penske Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Scout24 AG

Exhibit 157: Scout24 AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Scout24 AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Scout24 AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Scout24 AG - Segment focus

12.16 Sonic Automotive Inc.

Exhibit 161: Sonic Automotive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sonic Automotive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Sonic Automotive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Sonic Automotive Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 165: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio