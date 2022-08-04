Used Car Platforms in SEA region are expanding their digital presence to increase online visibility among consumers: Ken Research

With large number of consumers preferring to own a private vehicle pertaining to the after-effects of Covid-19, the used to new car ratio is consistently improving in SEA region.

Consumers are shifting away from traditional methods and adopting online platforms more frequently for their used car buying or selling journey.

Competition Scenario: SEA used car market is an extremely fragmented, with many players capturing more than one geography in the region. With several C2B & B2C online players, auto-classified platforms, OEM-certified, brand-authorized dealerships, multi-brand outlets, and independent (standalone as well as clustered) dealers operating in the business, there is fierce competition in the highly fragmented market. Recently, several new players have begun exploring the untapped markets in Southeast Asia. Price, vehicle age and residual value, brand value, and the need for maintenance are some of the most critical aspects influencing consumer preference.

Future Market Scenario: The used car industry in SEA is anticipated to expand in the future at a double digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026F. The sector is anticipated to experience increased demand as a consequence of individuals preferring their personal vehicles over public transit as a result of the pandemic.

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the Southeast Asian countries will result in large number of consumers preferring to buy and sell cars through online used car platforms. As a result, the used car industry is anticipated to consolidate and gain more traction in the coming years.

Significant Growth of Digital Used Car Platforms: Due to the huge growth in internet and smart phone usage in Southeast Asia, many customers have started selling and purchasing vehicles through online auto classifieds, transactional marketplaces, and social media.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "SEA Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Covid-19 led shift in User's Preference towards Private Vehicles and Growing Penetration of Online Used Car Platforms" observed that post pandemic, SEA is in the late growth phase and is slowly recovering from the economic crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic drastically decreased customers' purchasing power globally, which had a detrimental effect on their capacity to purchase new cars. In the SEA region, there has been a massive impetus in customer preference for used cars. The industry is expected to demonstrate rapid growth in the future driven by the expansion of online used car platforms that make the transaction process easier for both buyers and sellers. The SEA Used Car Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% on the basis of GTV over the forecast period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:

SEA Used Car Market

By Business Model

C2B

B2C+C2C

By Country

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Vietnam

SEA Online Used Car Market

By Business Model

C2B

B2C+C2C

By Country

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Vietnam

SEA Ancillary Services Market

By Type

Auto Finance

Used Car Finance

Motor Insurance Premium

Warranty Value

Automotive Aftermarket

By Country

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Vietnam

Segments Included:

Current Used Car Market Size

Online Used Car Market

Competition Landscape (Market Share of Major Companies, Cross Comparison and Company profiles)

Future Used Car Market Size

Future Used Car Market

Countries Covered:

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Vietnam

Companies Covered (Online Platforms)

Carsome

Carro

OLX Indonesia (OLX Autos)

MUV

Mobil 88

Mobil 123

MyMotor

MyTukar

Carmudi

AutoDeal

Carlist.my

Key Target Audience

Used Car Companies

OEMs

Online Used Car Portals

Used Car Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Used Car Dealerships

Used Car Distributors Auction Houses

Used Car Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period : 2015-2021

: 2015-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

SEA Used Car Market Overview

SEA Used Car Market Growth Strategy

Ecosystem of Major Entities in SEA Used Car Market

Overview and Genesis of the Used Car Market in SEA Region

Value Chain Model for Used Car Industry

Issues and Challenges

Overall Used Car Market Size and Segmentation

Online Used Car Market Size and Segmentation

Ancillary Service Market Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Customer Decision Making Parameters for Buying Used Car

Covid-19 Impact on SEA Used Car Market

Comparison of SEA Used Car Market with USA and China Market

and Competitive Landscape & Cross Comparison of Major Players

Company Profiles

Individual Country Wise Used Car Analysis for Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore and Vietnam

, , , , and Future Projections

Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

For more information refer to this link:-

SEA Used Car Market Outlook

Related Reports:-

Australia Used Car Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by the consumer shift to online platforms and supply chain issues for new vehicles with an increasing trend of upgrading vehicles

Australia Used Car market has grown at a steady growth rate over the past few years supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising trends of upgrading the cars within the period of 1-2 years. Growth of transactional marketplaces offering one-stop solutions to buyers & connecting dealers, financing and insurance companies are also driving the used car market in Australia. Australia used car market is moderately fragmented market with Toyota, fiord and Holden as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of number of used cars sold; followed by other used car brands like Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Hyundai.

Online used car websites are adding certified dealers to their current model, which gives brand name to dealers & trust for buyers. Use of advanced technologies such as AI to valuate car online by looking at the pictures only, 360 degree view of the interiors of the car, etc., to enhance digital experience of consumers are expected to drive the Australia Used Car market in near future.

UAE Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry Outlook to 2026: Driven by increasing number of startups and consumers' shifting preference towards online and organized sector

The Four Wheeler Aftermarket service industry in UAE recorded a CAGR of 2.5% on the basis of revenue in between 2016 and 2021. The industry is currently in a Stagnant Growth phase, where neither much growth nor a decline has happened. The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding automobile industry and enhanced focus of the automobile drivers on boosting their vehicle performance and efficiency in terms of exhaust sound, speed, and appearance parameters. Rising consumer awareness regarding repair and proper maintenance of vehicles and growing need for long-distance vehicles are fuelling the market growth.

The rapid adoption of online platforms by the market players and the use of advanced software and technologies creates lucrative growth opportunities for the UAE automotive aftermarket. Due to the stable fuel prices and high disposable income, there is high demand for private vehicles among consumers. Consumers are moving towards increased convenience and comfort and are availing of the aftermarket services through the online sales platform. Due to the economic pressures, it is expected that consumers are postponing their new car purchases for the next few years which would increase the average age of a vehicle, this would result as a positive gain for the aftermarket service industry.

Egypt Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Shift In Consumer Demand along with Growth of Online Used Car Platforms and Availability of Financing Options

Egypt Used Car Market comprise of entities such as Organized OEM's, Multi-Brands and Online Classified platforms along with banking institutions providing used car financing services and has grown at a steady growth rate over the review period 2021-2026F. The growth is supported by increase in millennials population in the country and the emerging players entering into the market are focusing extensively on consumer experience and data. Growth is further supported by manufacturers' investments in expanding the network of used cars dealers, building the brand and enabling customers to choose this option.

