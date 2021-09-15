Used Car Values Show Signs of Cooling Down After a Period of Record Highs, According to Edmunds

"We'd strongly advise you to consider selling now to maximize the value of your trade-in" - Ivan Drury, Edmunds analyst Tweet this

Edmunds experts took a look at trade-in values for three models known for commanding some of the highest resale values in the U.S.: the Toyota 4Runner , Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Wrangler . The average trade-in value for used Toyota 4Runners in August dropped to $33,801, a $1,130 decrease from June's high of $34,931. The average trade-in value for used Toyota Tacomas dropped to $28,512 in August, a $2,010 decrease from June's high of $30,522. The average trade-in value for used Jeep Wranglers dropped to $30,277 in August, a $396 decrease from June's high of $30,673.

"If you currently own a car but also know that you need to make a replacement purchase soon, we'd strongly advise you to consider selling now to maximize the value of your trade-in," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Your used car's value is one of your biggest negotiating tools in today's challenging market. Waiting any longer to sell or trade in could cost you hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars as we approach the new calendar year, when depreciation typically accelerates."

Consumers can check on the value of their own used vehicle on Edmunds by getting a free online appraisal .

