Used construction machinery market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global used construction machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Used Construction Machinery Market 2023-2027

Global used construction machinery market - Five forces

The global used construction machinery market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global used construction machinery market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global used construction machinery market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (crane, excavator, material handling equipment, and others) and application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure).

The crane segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for cranes for construction and industrial applications. Cranes are used in the construction of chemical, energy, power distribution, utilities, and other industrial plants. In the construction sector, the rising number of high-rise buildings for residential and commercial purposes is expected to increase the demand for used cranes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global used construction machinery market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global used construction machinery market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing construction activities in emerging Asian economies. The steady growth of the market in the region will generate a demand for new infrastructure to provide residential and commercial spaces for the growing urban population.

Download a sample report

Global used construction machinery market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing secondhand machine market is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Manufacturing and mining industries in countries such as Romania and Germany have closed due to high labor costs and strict pollution laws, which has increased the availability of used machines.

and have closed due to high labor costs and strict pollution laws, which has increased the availability of used machines. Many industries have moved to APAC to leverage low-cost manufacturing, which has increased the demand for used machines from the US and Europe in emerging economies such as China and India .

in emerging economies such as and . Used machines enable businesses to manage their capital investment, as they are available at affordable prices.

Such factors are expected to increase the demand for used construction machinery, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing trend of used construction equipment rentals is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Used construction equipment such as crawler excavators are highly expensive and require a significant initial investment, which makes it difficult for mining companies to buy the equipment for small-scale or short-term projects.

Hence, mining and construction companies prefer to rent their machines for a fixed period based on the requirements of their projects.

Renting used construction machinery is common in Europe , MEA, and North America and this trend is rapidly gaining momentum in developing countries.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Stringent emission regulations will hamper the market during the forecast period.

will hamper the market during the forecast period. The focus on combating climate change and making production and construction processes more environmentally friendly has compelled organizations to enforce strict emission regulations.

Environmental governing bodies have set strict emission standards for factories, vehicles, production facilities, and waste management machinery and equipment.

The need to comply with new and strict emission regulations has declined the profit margins of various manufacturers of used construction machinery, as designing and manufacturing machines as per new standards increases costs.

As a result, the rise in price will increase the price of such machines, which is expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this used construction machinery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the used construction machinery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the used construction machinery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the used construction machinery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of used construction machinery market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The heavy construction equipment market size is projected to grow by USD 46.09 billion with a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The construction machinery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 41.41 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure), product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Used Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Equippo AG, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Infra Bazaar, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Mico Cranes & Equipment LLC, Plantmaster UK, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Shriram Automall India Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Vintage Infra Equipment Solution Pvt. Ltd., and XCMG Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global used construction machinery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global used construction machinery market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Crane - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Crane - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Excavator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Excavator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Excavator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Excavator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Excavator - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Material handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 120: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 121: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 123: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp.

Exhibit 125: Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Ais Construction Equipment Service Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 128: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 132: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Equippo AG

Exhibit 137: Equippo AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Equippo AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Equippo AG - Key offerings

12.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Infra Bazaar

Exhibit 143: Infra Bazaar - Overview



Exhibit 144: Infra Bazaar - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Infra Bazaar - Key offerings

12.10 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 154: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.13 Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc.

. Auctioneers Inc. Exhibit 158: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

. Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 159: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Business segments

. Auctioneers Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 160: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

. Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 161: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Shriram Automall India Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shriram Automall India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shriram Automall India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shriram Automall India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Tadano Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Tadano Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Tadano Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Tadano Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Tadano Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 169: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 XCMG Group

Exhibit 173: XCMG Group - Overview



Exhibit 174: XCMG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: XCMG Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio