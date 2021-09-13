Used Farm Machinery and Truck Values Still Climbing as Construction Equipment Values Remain Steady

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates that it takes some time for auction and asking value trends to catch up with changes in inventory level trends.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The Sandhills EVI for trucks, including used sleeper and day cabs, posted a 59.3% year-over-year value increase within the auction market and a 36.5% YOY increase in asking values.

When comparing August to July 2021 , Sandhills noted a $2,000 -plus month-over-month increase in heavy-duty truck auction and asking values.

, Sandhills noted a -plus month-over-month increase in heavy-duty truck auction and asking values. Inventory in this market ticked back down, by approximately 1,000 units, after leveling off for two months.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the construction market indicated a 16.8% YOY value increase, with the asking EVI up 11.9% YOY.

Asking and auction values in this market have remained fairly flat since May 2021 following a steady increase that began in August 2020 .

following a steady increase that began in . Used construction equipment inventory levels were about 1,400 units lower in August (at 36,423 units) than in the previous uptick period in June (37,841 units).

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI for the farm machinery market charted a 20.3% YOY increase in auction values. The asking EVI YOY variance showed a 12% YOY improvement.

variance showed a 12% YOY improvement. While ag equipment values continued trending upward in August compared to July, inventory levels continued to decline month-over-month.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator , Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

