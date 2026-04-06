Used Semi-Trailer Market Improves Despite Downward Truck Market Trends and Rising Fuel Prices

"Business has improved in the truck and trailer markets, with semi-trailers bouncing back the most," says Truck Paper Sales Manager Scott Lubischer. "We are finding OEMs are beginning to produce more trucks, which is a good indicator. However, rising fuel prices are creating some challenges in the transportation industry, so that could take a toll on truck and trailer markets as we head into summer."

In the used heavy-duty construction market, inventory levels have followed downward trends but transitioned to sideways trends in March. Asking and auction values are trending sideways. Sandhills has observed continued inventory level decreases in used medium-duty construction equipment, while changes in asking and auction prices have been marginal.

Used high-horsepower tractor inventory levels continue to trend down, with a nearly 20% year-over-year drop in March. Similarly, used combine inventory is trending down and posted a 10% YOY decrease in March. Asking prices are trending sideways in both of these farm equipment markets, while auction values are trending sideways for high-horsepower tractors and up for combines.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values. Effective with the January 2026 EVI release, Sandhills introduced several version enhancements and weighted adjustments. As part of this update, all historical EVI metrics were recalculated, and all future releases will include these improvements.

Market Report Details

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market decreased 5.07% month over month and 15.71% year over year in March and are trending down. The largest decreases occurred among used sleeper trucks, down 5.83% M/M, and used day cab trucks, down 19.49% YOY.

Asking values decreased 1.53% M/M and 2.45% YOY in March and are trending down. Used sleeper trucks posted the largest M/M asking value decrease at 2.02%, while used day cab trucks had the largest YOY decline at 3.94%.

Auction values rose 0.68% M/M in March but decreased 1.05% YOY and are trending sideways. Used day cab trucks posted the largest M/M auction value increase at 2.01%, while the same category exhibited the largest YOY decline at 2.33%.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels of U.S. used semi-trailers fell 4.3% M/M and 27.01% YOY in March and are trending down. Inventory levels in this market have been trending down for eight consecutive months. Used reefer trailers posted the largest M/M inventory decrease at 13.79%, while used flatbed trailers had the largest YOY decline at 29.22%.

Asking values decreased 0.18% M/M in March but inched up 0.41% YOY and are trending up. Used drop deck trailers posted the largest M/M asking value decrease at 1.21%, while used dry van trailers posted the largest YOY decline at 5.74%.

Auction values increased 2.9% M/M and 1.4% YOY in March and are trending up. Used reefer trailers posted the largest M/M auction value increase at 6.14%, while used dry van trailers had the largest YOY decline at 10.95%.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of U.S. used medium-duty trucks are trending down and have been trending down for seven consecutive months. In March, inventory fell 5.56% M/M and 27.93% YOY.

Asking values dropped 2.36% M/M and 7.58% YOY in March and are trending down.

Auction values decreased 3.58% M/M and 6.72% YOY in March and are trending down.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes U.S. used crawler excavators, dozers, and wheel loaders, are trending sideways. In March, inventory rose 0.02% M/M, while inventory fell 10.58% YOY. The largest changes occurred in the used wheel loader category, down 0.21% M/M and 14.08% YOY.

Asking values decreased 1.5% M/M and 3.15% YOY and are trending sideways. Used wheel loaders posted the largest asking value decreases, down 2.65% M/M and 4.06% YOY.

Auction values decreased 0.88% M/M and 0.63% YOY in March and are trending sideways. The largest auction value decreases were seen among used crawler excavators, down 1.74% M/M and 2.21% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels of used skid steers, loader backhoes, and mini excavators are trending down and have been trending down for five consecutive months. In March, inventory decreased 3.02% M/M and 14.52% YOY. The steepest declines were seen in the used loader backhoe category, with inventory down 4.36% M/M and 27.21% YOY.

Asking values decreased 0.3% M/M and 0.31% YOY and are trending sideways. Used mini excavators posted the largest asking value decreases, down 0.99% M/M and 0.86% YOY.

Auction values increased 0.01% M/M and 0.49% YOY in March and are trending up. The largest auction value changes were observed in used track skid steers, up 0.95% M/M, and used wheel skid steers, up 1.65% YOY.

U.S. Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels in this market increased 3.43% M/M in March but decreased 0.47% YOY and are trending down. Used articulating boom lifts posted the largest inventory increases, up 6.13% M/M and 14.33% YOY.

Asking values decreased 2.52% M/M and 0.59% YOY in March and are trending sideways. Used telescopic boom lifts had the largest M/M asking value decrease at 5.06%, while used rough-terrain scissor lifts posted the largest YOY increase at 3.26%.

Auction values decreased 2.69% M/M and 3.7% YOY in March and are trending sideways. Used telescopic boom lifts generated the largest auction value declines, down 6.16% M/M and 6.94% YOY.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels in this market increased 0.85% M/M in March, increased 22.47% YOY, and are trending up. The used cushion-tire forklift category exhibited the largest inventory changes, up 0.91% M/M and 28.36% YOY.

Asking values decreased 1.44% M/M and 2.05% YOY in March and are trending down. Used pneumatic-tire forklifts posted the largest M/M asking value decrease at 1.6%, while used cushion-tire forklifts had the largest YOY decline at 4.87%.

Auction values fell 4.16% M/M and 3.24% YOY in March and are trending sideways. Used pneumatic-tire forklifts posted the largest auction value decreases, down 4.54% M/M and 4.32% YOY.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

Inventory levels of U.S. used telehandlers increased 4.86% M/M in March but decreased 0.88% YOY and are trending down.

Asking values decreased 3.74% M/M and 3.81% YOY in March and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 1.87% M/M and 3.81% YOY in March and are also trending sideways.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in the U.S. used high-horsepower tractor market are trending down and have been trending down for 10 months. In March, inventory decreased 1.19% M/M and 18.44% YOY. Used tractors 100 to 174 HP posted the largest inventory decreases, down 2.14% M/M and 28.2% YOY.

Asking values decreased 0.68% M/M and 2.25% YOY in March and are trending sideways. Used tractors 300 HP and greater posted the largest asking value decreases, down 1.24% M/M and 3.22% YOY.

Auction values decreased 1.01% M/M in March but rose 0.35% YOY and are trending sideways. Used tractors 300 HP and greater posted the largest M/M auction value decrease at 1.91%, while used tractors 175 to 299 HP exhibited the largest YOY increase at 3.3%.

The EVI spread, which measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values, remained unchanged from the previous month at 32%. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

U.S. used combine harvester inventory levels decreased 1% M/M and 10.69% YOY in March and are trending down.

Asking values decreased 0.87% M/M and 1.5% YOY and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 1.14% M/M in March but increased 2.26% YOY. Auction values are trending up.

The EVI spread increased one percentage point from the previous month to 37%. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Inventory levels of U.S. used sprayers decreased 8.55% M/M and 21.98% YOY in March and are trending down.

Asking values decreased 0.45% M/M and 2.38% YOY in March and are trending sideways.

Auction values decreased 1.35% M/M and 1.9% YOY in March and are trending sideways.

The EVI spread increased one percentage point from the previous month to 38%. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

U.S. used planter inventory levels fell 4.47% M/M and 24.94% YOY in March and are trending down. Inventory levels in this market have been trending down for five consecutive months.

Asking values decreased 0.12% M/M in March but increased 3.09% YOY and are trending sideways.

Auction values slipped 0.12% M/M in March but increased 7.58% YOY and are trending sideways.

The EVI spread remained unchanged from the previous month at 50%. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels in this market fell 6.03% M/M and 27.67% YOY in March and are trending down. Inventory levels have been trending down for five consecutive months. The used less-than-40-HP tractor category had the greatest influence on those changes, with inventory down 8.64% M/M and 30.2% YOY.

Asking values decreased 0.51% M/M in March but were up 1.4% YOY and are trending up. Used tractors 40 to 99 HP posted the largest M/M asking value decrease at 0.57%, while the same category posted the largest YOY increase at 1.73%.

Auction values decreased 1.96% M/M in March but climbed 2.29% YOY and are trending sideways. Used tractors 40 to 99 HP posted the largest auction value changes, down 2.59% M/M and up 2.75% YOY.

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About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by Value Insight Portal (VIP+), Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

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