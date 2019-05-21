Used Vehicle Market Posts Strong April Performance, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the May 2019 Used Car and Light Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts at J.D. Power Valuation Services note April's result was significantly stronger than how the period typically performs and marked the second consecutive month of used price increases. As a result, the J.D. Power Valuation Services' Seasonally Adjusted Used Vehicle Price Index increased by 2.5 points – relative to March – to 119.9.

Highlights from the free monthly report point out:

Wholesale Prices Increase in April

Prices up by an average of 1.4%

Used Vehicle Price Index Grows

Index reaches 119.9

New Vehicle Sales Decline

New sales down 5.6%, SAAR reaches 16.43M

Incentive Spending Declines

Incentive spending per unit fell 6.8% to $3,561

"In terms of full-year 2019 expectations, the used market is expected to remain relatively flat relative to 2018," said David Paris, Executive Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "Prices for vehicles up to 8 years in age are forecast to decline by 0.1% and as new vehicle prices rise, and affordability concerns increase, consumers will continue turning to used vehicles. Even with increasing levels of used supply, healthy consumer appetite for used vehicles will help bolster values."

