Used Vehicle Prices Expected to Climb to Record Highs as New Vehicle Prices Stay Steady in Q2, According to Edmunds

"...anyone returning to the car market for the first time in a while is in for some serious sticker shock" - J. Caldwell Tweet this

Although used car prices are expected to climb to new levels in Q2, Edmunds data reveals that new car prices appear to be leveling off—the ATP for new vehicles hit $40,827 in Q2 2021, compared to $40,070 in Q1 and $38,895 in Q2 2020. Edmunds experts note that this is due to a shift in the mix of vehicles available in the new market: Edmunds data reveals that the share of pickup trucks dropped to 17.1% in Q2 2021 compared to 22% in Q2 2020, while the share of SUVs and passenger cars increased. SUVs made up 54.6% of the market in Q2 2021 compared to 51.3% in Q2 2020, and passenger vehicles made up 23.8% of the market in Q2 2021 compared to 23% in Q2 2020.

"Pricey, optioned-out pickup trucks have been the darling of consumers and the primary culprit in boosting the industry average transaction price during the pandemic, but the well of inventory has finally run dry," said Caldwell. "Consumers who can be more flexible are buying more passenger cars and SUVs, and although they're paying inflated prices for these vehicles, comparatively they command much less than their truck counterparts. Other shoppers are forced to sit out of the market until what they want comes back in stock."

Edmunds analysts note that the car shoppers who are still making purchases in the current market likely represent a more affluent portion of the population.

"This is not a buying environment for people on the fringe of being able to afford new car ownership," said Caldwell. "Average loan terms are already quite long and interest rates are relatively low on average, so the consumer really has to make up the difference in price."

Edmunds experts advise consumers who are considering making a purchase over the Fourth of July weekend or later this summer to make a concerted effort to shop around their trade-in, which can be done for free on sites such as Edmunds. According to Edmunds data, the average trade-in value for used vehicles climbed to $21,224 in June, marking a 75.6% increase compared to June of 2020.

"In these unique market conditions, car shoppers must remember that they have the most negotiating power through their current vehicle," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Although it's important to do your research on available incentives, getting competitive quotes for your trade-in will be the smartest way to guarantee the biggest discount on your next vehicle."

Quarterly New-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Term 70.0 71.4 70.0 Monthly Payment $586 $573 $575 Amount Financed $35,700 $36,119 $35,040 APR 4.6% 4.2% 4.5% Down Payment $4,956 $3,891 $4,729

Quarterly Used-Car Finance Data

(Averages)



Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Term 68.9 67.8 68.2 Monthly Payment $473 $412 $432 Amount Financed $26,603 $22,701 $23,958 APR 7.9% 8.2% 8.1% Down Payment $3,621 $2,937 $3,345

