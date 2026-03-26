UsedCars.com Launches Zero-Risk Marketing Program in Arizona, Capturing Buyers at the Moment They Pivot from New to Used

Regional rollout begins in Phoenix, Prescott, Mesa, and Tucson, giving dealers access to used car buyers with no upfront cost.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UsedCars.com, powered by AutoWeb,today announced the regional launch of its new zero-risk automotive marketplace in Arizona, beginning with dealers in the Phoenix, Prescott, Mesa, and Tucson markets.

The platform connects buyers and dealers at one of the most critical moments in the car-shopping journey: when shoppers researching new vehicles pivot to used. This shift is happening faster - and more frequently - than ever before.

Industry data shows the average new vehicle price now exceeds $50,000, with monthly payments approaching $800. As affordability pressures rise, more buyers are turning to used vehicles. AutoWeb data indicates that one in three shoppers who begin their journey researching new cars ultimately purchase used.

UsedCars.com is built to capture this shift in real time and route these buyers directly to dealer inventory.

"Most used-car marketplaces only engage shoppers after they've already decided to buy used," said Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group, parent company of AutoWeb and UsedCars.com. "UsedCars.com connects with buyers the moment they pivot from new to used - giving dealers earlier access, before shoppers begin comparing options across multiple sites."

Unlike traditional automotive marketplaces that charge monthly subscription fees or per-lead costs, UsedCars.com removes upfront costs and financial risk for dealers.

For dealers, that means:

No listing fees

No lead fees

No monthly subscriptions

Dealers pay only when a vehicle is sold.

Sales attribution is verified through DealerVault, a secure system that matches leads delivered by UsedCars.com against dealer sales records.

"We designed this model to eliminate the risk dealers face with traditional marketing programs," said Dan Ingle, President and COO of AutoWeb and UsedCars.com. "There are no upfront costs and no wasted spend. Dealers only pay when they see results. That alignment fundamentally changes the relationship."

The Arizona rollout marks the first phase of UsedCars.com's regional expansion strategy. By launching market by market, the company can build strong local dealer networks while ensuring shoppers have access to robust, relevant inventory. Colorado is expected to be the next market.

AutoWeb brings more than three decades of experience connecting automotive shoppers with dealers and manufacturers, delivering millions of high-intent buyers across the industry. Today, AutoWeb properties attract more than 11 million automotive searches each month, creating a substantial funnel of in-market shoppers entering the UsedCars.com ecosystem.

UsedCars.com builds on this foundation by applying decades of consumer behavior insights to the used vehicle market, with a specific focus on identifying and capturing the new-to-used pivot.

As part of the Arizona launch, participating dealers will receive early adopter benefits, including:

Priority inventory integration ahead of broader rollout

Waived fees on their first three verified sales

Locked pricing for 12 months

"The goal is simple," Zamani added. "Deliver on the promise of performance-based marketing and remove unnecessary risk."

Dealers interested in joining the Arizona launch can learn more and check market eligibility at dealers.usedcars.com.

About UsedCars.com

UsedCars.com is an automotive marketplace that connects dealers with high-intent buyers at the moment they shift from new to used vehicle shopping. Leveraging more than 30 years of automotive data and digital marketplace expertise, the platform enables dealers to reach buyers earlier in the journey—without upfront costs or wasted spend. Dealers only pay when a vehicle is sold, creating true alignment between performance and results. For more information, usedcars.com

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. is a leading digital automotive marketing company with more than 30 years of experience connecting car buyers with dealers. Through a portfolio of trusted automotive brands, including UsedCars.com, AutoWeb attracts millions of in-market shoppers each month. For more information, visit autoweb.com.

About One Planet Group

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities. The company's investment portfolio includes a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, emphasizing companies that aspire to 'Innovation + Intention.' One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information, visit oneplanetgroup.com.

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SOURCE UsedCars.com