Useful Characteristics of Metallic Stearates Market to Invite Good Growth Prospects from Diverse End-users, Asia Pacific to Serve as Prominent Regional Contributor for Metallic Stearates Market between 2020 and 2030, opines TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The roles played by metallic stearates such as stabilizers, water-repelling agents, lubricating agents, and others among a plethora of end-users may serve as a prominent growth booster for the metallic stearates market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a scrutinized analysis on diverse factors, predicts the global metallic stearates market to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.5 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The plastic industry is growing rapidly across the globe and this factor may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the metallic stearates market through the forecast period of 2020-2030. Furthermore, the applications of metallic stearates across the rubber industry may also add extra stars of growth to the metallic stearates market. The construction industry may also serve as a key prospect for the growth of the metallic stearates market due to their use in paint and coatings as water-repellent ingredients.

Metallic Stearates Market: From Experts' Desk

The exponential growth experienced across industries such as paints and varnishes, detergents and lubricants, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is inviting extensive growth prospects for the metallic stearates market according to the TMR analysts. Furthermore, the analysts quote the increasing adoption of metallic stearates in the plastic industry as a prominent growth aspect.

The analysts suggest the players in the metallic stearates market to pay attention to streamlining their supply chain and weave a strong web of suppliers from diverse regions to exert influence on the metallic stearates market.

Metallic Stearates Market: Major Findings

Based on type, the sodium stearates segment acquired a prominent share of 20 percent of the global metallic stearates market in 2019

The sodium stearate segment is expected to display prominent growth between 2020 and 2030

The powder segment held a 40 percent share of the global metallic stearates market in terms of form in 2019 and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period of 2020-2030

The plastic and rubbers segment was holding more than 40 percent share in 2019 and may continue as a leading application of the metallic stearates market from 2020 to 2030

Asia Pacific may prove to be a leading growth contributing region during the assessment period of 2020-2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5 percent

Metallic Stearates Market: Growth Boosters

The overwhelming lubrication properties of metallic stearates may bring expansive growth for the metallic stearates market during the assessment period.

Growing investments from various investors and conglomerates are accelerating research and development activities, eventually harnessing the growth of the metallic stearates market

Characteristics of metallic stearates such as low permeability, fire-resistant, good insulation properties, and durability may serve as prominent growth generators

Metallic stearates are used prominently in the cosmetics segment and the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products is serving as a growth multiplier

Metallic Stearates Market: Growth Dampeners

Allergy symptoms can be observed in some people after consuming supplements or food products containing metallic stearates. It can irritate the mucosal lining of the bowels and can result in diarrhea. This factor may prove as a major growth obstacle for the metallic stearates market.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has restrained the growth of the metallic stearates market due to the stringent lockdown measures. The shutting down of various manufacturing units and production facilities has resulted in slow growth of the metallic stearates market.

Global Metallic Stearates Market: Segmentation

By Type

Aluminum Stearates

Calcium Stearates

Magnesium Stearates

Zinc Stearates

Sodium Stearates

Others (including Potassium, Cobalt, and Barium)

By Form

Granular

Powder

Prills

Flakes

Pellets

Pastilles

By Application

Plastics & Rubbers

Food

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Varnishes

Building Materials

Cosmetics

Lubricants & Detergents

Others (including Water Repellent)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

