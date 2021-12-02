Useful "Stocking Stuffer" Ideas From AutomotiveTouchup.com

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the upcoming holiday season, AutomotiveTouchup.com offers a variety of paint products so vehicle owners can repair paint chips or scratches themselves, saving both time and money.

AutomotiveTouchup Paint Is A Useful Holiday Gift For Any Vehicle Owner

With the industry's most comprehensive database of OEM colors, AutomotiveTouchup.com provides precision engineered base coat color for virtually every commercial automobile. That includes every year, every make and every model. For holiday shoppers looking for useful gift ideas, AutomotiveTouchup.com provides vehicle owners with perfectly matched vehicle paint colors in either touch-up pens, half-ounce and two-ounce brush-in-cap bottles or twelve-ounce aerosol spray cans – which can fit comfortably into any Christmas stocking!

Paint pens feature a unique, precision three-way applicator tip allowing users to shift strokes between broad, fine and pin-point with tremendous accuracy to achieve professional repairs on even the tiniest of scratches.

AutomotiveTouchup half-ounce and two-ounce brush-in-cap bottles feature a proprietary brush filament that is soft, angle cut, and solvent resistant to assure the paint is applied smoothly, without brush marks. AutomotiveTouchup aerosol containers use a pro-grade aerosol spray tip to assure a wide, finely atomized fan pattern for close to spray gun-quality applications.

In addition to perfectly matched colors, AutomotiveTouchup.com offers companion primers and high-gloss clear coats to take the job all the way to the final protective coat in three easy steps.

AutomotiveTouchup.com also has a comprehensive line of professional grade paint preparation and finishing products, including cleaning solvents, fillers, spreaders, sanding blocks and more for a "one source" solution so everything needed to perform the repair arrives all together in one box.

AutomotiveTouchup.com products are shipped direct to customers to provide the highest quality products at the lowest possible cost. To order AutomotiveTouchup paint, all that's required are the vehicle year, make, model and color code. For help finding a vehicle's color code, use AutomotiveTouchup's comprehensive online search tool on the AutomotiveTouchup website http://www.automotivetouchup.com/paint-codes/. The company has customer support personnel to answer questions via phone and the website features detailed how-to instructional videos.

About AutomotiveTouchup.com

Headquartered in New Orleans, AutomotiveTouchup is a division of Microfinish LLC, which produces coatings for vehicular and industrial equipment repair and refinishing in a state-of-the-art facility. For more information call 1.888.710.5192 or visit AutomotiveTouchup.com.

