USEON : Leading the Way in Sustainable Plastic Extrusion Technology

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic is one of the most widely used materials in the world, and it has brought countless benefits to our daily lives. However, it has also created a massive environmental problem that threatens our planet's health and sustainability. To address this issue, many companies are now developing sustainable solutions to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy. USEON is one of the leading companies in this field, with a strong focus on sustainable plastic extrusion technology.

Environmental awareness is not a privilege in Western countries. Chinese companies also play an essential role in achieving the goal of carbon neutrality. Established in 2006, USEON is a Chinese-based company that specializes in manufacturing plastic extrusion machinery and equipment, led by a group of plastic machinery engineers and material scientists. USEON has a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and North America, serving customers in various industries and applications. Over the years, USEON now has 8 global Branch offices, helped over 1,000 clients in 70 countries, installed over 3000 compounding machines, 270 XPS production lines, and more importantly, helped reduce the use of 1500 tons of freon for mother nature. The company's core mission is to develop innovative, energy-efficient, and sustainable plastic extrusion technologies that can help reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy. With a team of experienced engineers and scientists, combined with the art of craftsmanship and the pursuit of greener technology, USEON has become a leading provider of plastic extrusion solutions worldwide. As a creator and supplier of innovative plastic machinery, USEON could leverage its resources to make significant contributions to the global environment and make it more sustainable

USEON offers a wide range of plastic extrusion machinery and equipment, including single and twin screw extruders, sheet extrusion lines, foam extrusion lines, and recycling machines. The company's products are widely recognized for their quality, efficiency, and sustainability, and they are used in various applications, including construction, packaging, automotive, and consumer products.

It is worth mentioning that USEON has made a noteworthy accomplishment in the advancement of the CO2 Foam XPS Extrusion Line, an extrusion mechanism that fabricates eco-friendly and sustainable insulation materials for construction applications. This technology has enlightened the insulation sector for an extended period, by promoting energy efficiency, and sustainability and simultaneously curbing plastic waste. The CO2 Foam XPS Extrusion Line uses carbon dioxide as a blowing agent instead of harmful chemicals, making it a more environmentally friendly and sustainable solution. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), buildings are responsible for approximately 28% of global energy consumption and 32% of global CO2 emissions. The energy consumption of buildings is mainly due to heating, cooling, and lighting, as well as the use of appliances and electronics within buildings. The IEA estimates that global building energy consumption could increase by 50% by 2050 if no actions are taken to improve energy efficiency. The CO2 Foam XPS product can significantly reduce heat loss from buildings, resulting in energy savings. The material's excellent insulation properties also reduce the amount of energy needed to cool buildings in hot climates, reducing the load on HVAC systems and promoting sustainability in building design and construction. In 2009, USEON delivered its first large-scale CO2 Foam XPS Extrusion Line, which has since become the benchmark for sustainable insulation materials worldwide. The company's commitment to sustainable technology has been recognized with several awards and accolades, including the Ringier Technology Innovation Awards in 2022, China's highest award for scientific and technological achievements, and Contract Award in 2021 declared by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

For more information about USEON CO2 Foam XPS Extrusion Line visits:

https://www.useon.com/foam-extrusion/co2-foam-xps-production-line/

In addition to its sustainable extrusion technologies, USEON also offers a range of recycling machines that can recycle a wide variety of plastic waste into high-quality recycled plastic pellets. These machines help reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy by transforming plastic waste into valuable raw materials that can be reused in various applications.

For more information about USEON recycling machines visits:

https://www.useon.com/pet-recycling/

As USEON's commitment to sustainability goes beyond its products and technologies. The company has implemented a comprehensive sustainability program that covers all aspects of its operations, from energy and water conservation to waste reduction and employee training. The company also promotes a culture of sustainability among its employees, encouraging them to reduce their environmental footprint and make sustainable choices in their daily lives.

In conclusion, USEON is a leading provider of sustainable plastic extrusion technology that is revolutionizing the plastics industry. The company's commitment to sustainability and innovation has resulted in breakthrough technologies that reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy. From the CO2 Foam XPS Extrusion Line to a range of recycling machines, USEON's sustainable extrusion technologies have set new standards for efficiency, productivity, and environmental performance. With its global reach and partnerships with leading organizations worldwide, USEON is well-positioned to continue leading the way in sustainable plastic extrusion technology and promoting a sustainable and circular economy, and more importantly, making a better world with their clients together.

For more information please visit the website:

https://www.useon.com/

Media Contact:

Ricky Wang

Empire PR

[email protected]

SOURCE USEON