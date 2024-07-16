User Provisioning Market size is set to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2023-2027, Growing demand for mobile user provisioning software boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global user provisioning market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile user provisioning software is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of user provisioning in SMEs. However, complications due to presence of several user-level provisions poses a challenge.Key market players include Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

User Provisioning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2388.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The user provisioning market is poised for growth due to shifting consumer preferences towards digitalization in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Cloud encryption solutions are becoming increasingly popular as they offer essential security features, driving market expansion. Additionally, the adoption of advanced data storage technologies by SMEs facilitates the implementation of cloud-based encryption solutions. This trend is particularly strong in the APAC region, where the demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) applications is high. SMEs are transitioning from on-premises servers to cloud applications, reducing overall costs and simplifying maintenance. Furthermore, the cloud's ability to expedite application delivery processes is another significant advantage, contributing to market growth during the forecast period.

User provisioning, the process of granting access to IT system resources, is a critical business function for organizations of all sizes and industries. HR staff play a key role in managing user access, but the increasing use of cloud-based software and shadow IT can create risks like identity thefts and non-compliance. Trending technology for user provisioning includes cloud-based software and self-service account provisioning. Major players in this market include ATOS, CA Technologies, Cyberark, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Oracle Corporation, SolorWinds LLC, InPrivate, and more. Developments in user provisioning solutions include platform integration, data processing, and identity governance techniques. Competitor analysis reveals that these companies offer different deployment models, management techniques, and components to meet organizational objectives. Key segments include workforce utilization, IT facilities, and industry verticals. Overall, user provisioning software is a crucial tool for managing user access to IT resources, mitigating risk, and achieving business goals.

Market Challenges

User provisioning is a crucial aspect of managing access to software systems in organizations. This process involves creating, modifying, and deprovisioning user accounts for various types of users, including basic users, power users, IT users, and administrators. Project managers in the software industry need to understand the different user types and their access rights within specific systems. The complexity of managing user access can lead to the adoption of user-specific or role-based models. Implementing user provisioning systems requires significant technical knowledge to ensure a seamless integration with internal controls, particularly in financial systems that must adhere to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The challenge of implementing and managing user provisioning effectively may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

User provisioning is a crucial business process that involves managing digital identities and granting access to IT facilities and platforms. Companies like CyberArk, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Oracle Corporation, SolorWinds LLC, InPrivate, and others offer user provisioning solutions. The challenges include managing user data, account histories, software credentials, and private information. IT managers and administrators face the need for user-centric administration, regulatory standards, and governance strategies. Key developments include self-service account provisioning, discretionary account provisioning, automation, and cloud IAM. Organizational objectives include employee productivity, return on investment, security, competence, CYOD rules, and managing corporate assets. Competitor analysis is essential to understand the market landscape and choose the best solution for your business. Management techniques and identity governance are important considerations. Technological developments continue to shape the user provisioning market.

Segment Overview

This user provisioning market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Government and public sector

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Telecom

1.4 Healthcare

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Marketing and sales

2.2 IT

2.3 HR

2.4 Administration

2.5 Finance Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Government and public sector- User provisioning in the government and public sector refers to the process of granting individuals access to digital resources, systems, and applications within these organizations. This involves setting up and managing user accounts, permissions, and privileges to ensure effective access to necessary information and resources. Robust user provisioning is crucial for government and public sector entities to maintain security, adhere to regulatory requirements, and streamline operations. The dominance of this end-user segment is driving the growth of the user provisioning market in the forecast period.

The global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) software market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient telecom services management. The global cloud computing market is expanding rapidly, propelled by advancements in technology and the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions across various industries. Meanwhile, the global cloud storage services market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising need for data storage, security, and backup solutions. Key players in these markets are continually innovating to offer more integrated, scalable, and secure services to meet evolving business needs.

Research Analysis

User provisioning software is a critical solution for managing and automating the process of granting access to IT resources for employees in an organization. This market is driven by the need to improve workforce utilization, mitigate identity thefts, and reduce shadow IT risk. Trending technologies like cloud computing and the increasing use of remote work have made user provisioning more important than ever. Key segments of the user provisioning market include large enterprises, SMBs, and cloud service providers. Developments in the market include advanced management techniques such as self-service portals, role-based access control, and single sign-on. Organizational objectives like enhancing security, reducing IT costs, and improving employee productivity are the primary drivers for the adoption of user provisioning solutions. Data processing, user data, IT facilities, software credentials, and private information are some of the critical areas where user provisioning plays a crucial role. Competitor analysis reveals that vendors like CA Technologies, CyberArk, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Inc, Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, Inc, JumpCloud, Oracle Corporation, and SolarWinds LLC are leading the market with their innovative solutions. These companies are constantly developing new features and functionalities to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Market Research Overview

The User Provisioning Market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, focused on managing IT system resources and granting access to user data through User Provisioning Software. HR staff play a crucial role in this process, ensuring workforce utilization and mitigating risks such as identity thefts and shadow IT. Cloud-based software is a trending technology in this space, offering flexibility and scalability. Key components of User Provisioning Solutions include data processing, identity governance techniques, and self-service or discretionary account provisioning. Management techniques align with organizational objectives, addressing key segments like IT managers, IT administrators, and employee productivity. Developments in the market include competitor analysis, regulatory standards, and automation. Industry verticals like finance, healthcare, and retail have unique requirements, while organization size and deployment model also influence the choice of solution. Major business functions include IT facilities, identity and access management (IAM), and security. Key players like Atos, CA Technologies, CyberArk, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, JumpCloud, Oracle Corporation, SolorWinds LLC, InPrivate, and others offer comprehensive User Provisioning Solutions. Technological developments include Cloud IAM, CYOD rules, and automation, ensuring secure and efficient management of corporate assets and user data. Competence in this field is essential for ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining security.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Government And Public Sector



BFSI



Telecom



Healthcare



Others

Application

Marketing And Sales



IT



HR



Administration



Finance

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

