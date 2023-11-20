User Provisioning Market to grow by USD 2.3884 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market share growth of the government and public sector segment is significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The user provisioning market size is forecast to increase by USD 2.3884 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This user provisioning market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (government and public sector, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), application (marketing and sales, IT, HR, administration, and finance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth of the government and public sector segment is significant during the forecast period. The user provision of the government and public sector segment can be referred to as the process of ranting individuals access to digital resources, systems, and applications within government organizations. The process mainly includes setting up and managing user accounts, permissions, and privileges to make sure that individuals have proper access to the information and resources they require to perform their duties efficiently. It is essential to manage access effectively, maintain security, and adhere to regulatory requirements. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global User Provisioning Market 2023-2027

User Provisioning Market - Company Analysis

The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for mobile user provisioning software, rising demand for large-scale user provisioning, and increasing digitalization in user provisioning. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including Atos SE, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Software Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., SAP SE, SolarWinds Corp., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. and among others.

User Provisioning Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for mobile user provisioning software drives the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for advanced feature-rich customization across several organizations due to the growing penetration of user provisioning software. Additionally, there is a growing popularity among customers for the implementation of mobile solutions with unified connectivity and mobility. Furthermore, several companies are integrating mobile solutions with user-provisioning software in their system due to the increasing dependency on mobile technologies. Improved information insights, secure management of data on multiple systems, and immediate access to relevant information are some of the main advantages of mobile-based user provisioning software. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The growing adoption of user provisioning in SMEs is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges - Complications due to the presence of several user-level provision is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this User Provisioning Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the user provisioning market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the user provisioning market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the user provisioning market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of user provisioning market players

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

