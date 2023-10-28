User Solutions continues partnerships with multiple University's for real-life experience on launching a Production Scheduling Offering.

According to Mr. Mrs. Sabrina Vollrath-Bueno, M.S. Communication Arts Department, FIS:

"Florida International University's Integrated Communications Campaigns class is a "capstone" course designed to integrate and apply everything a student has learned about advertising and public relations. The course will provide the student with an opportunity to be part of a team (ad agency) serving a real-world client. Students can augment their skill sets and access avenues for potential employment prospects. The emphasis in the course is on the development of various campaign components. The major assignment is the preparation of a professional-style communications campaign and plan book."

And, according to Chris Stillwell MBA Candidate, Class of 2024 Jones Graduate School of Business | Rice University

"As we have seen in the Covid and post-Covid world international supply chain management is crucial for businesses to meet customer needs. In America we see issues like consumer products being out of stock, which showed companies the importance of maximizing utilization and being competitive in the US market. User Solutions and its suite of products like JSL can help companies be more organized in their production scheduling and ensure that customers receive finished products on time. In this complex manufacturing environment bespoke solutions are crucial; User Solutions also works directly with customers to tailor products to customer needs".

Part of Chris report included a professional video that is now on Usersolutions.com home page:

About User Solutions:

Since 1991, User Solutions, Inc. has been supplying manufacturers with advanced production scheduling that can run stand alone or integrated with any other system (usually ERP). User Solutions is dedicated to helping manufacturers optimize their operations, improve efficiency, and achieve lasting success – all without risk. Referred to as free "Proof of Concept". With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, we have a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. For more information, see www.UserSolutions.com

