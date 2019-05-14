UserIQ Brings Mobile Application Support to the Customer Success Market

ATLANTA, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UserIQ , an innovative customer success platform helping businesses align around user needs, today announced the official launch of its mobile capabilities. In 2018, UserIQ acquired Appunfold, a leading mobile engagement solution that has since integrated with and bolstered the powerful UserIQ platform. The complete UserIQ solution, which combines product intelligence, customer insights, and user engagement capabilities, helps companies orient their entire business around customer success. Now seamlessly supporting applications across the desktop and mobile spectrum, the UserIQ platform optimizes the entire customer experience, no matter the device used.

Accessing software applications across multiple devices has become a must-have functionality. According to Statista , mobile apps are slated to generate nearly $189 billion in revenue by 2020. This growing popularity of mobile applications means that businesses need to equip themselves with mobile capabilities that allow them the best opportunity to engage with their users.

"Our goal at UserIQ has always been to put users—our customers' customers—at the center of everything we do," said Aaron Aycock, founder and chief product officer of UserIQ. "With the rapid growth of mobile, it's important for us to be able to serve customers across all of the devices they use for their businesses."

Since adding mobile engagement and intelligence capabilities, UserIQ customers can:

Understand mobile engagement with real-time product usage data and customer journey paths for a complete picture of what users are doing in-app

Create tours, tooltips, messages, and other in-app communications that improve onboarding, highlight new features, and collect user feedback on both web and mobile platforms

Deliver targeted messaging to users at the right place, on the right device, at the right time

Tag features easily and quickly get customer campaigns up and running on both iOS and Android devices, without the need for a developer

"Customer success is a top priority for any business, and UserIQ is now able to reach users wherever they are—be it on a smartphone, a tablet, or a desktop computer," said Tyler Winkler, CEO of UserIQ. "We're excited to bring this offering to the market so that organizations can help their customers achieve their desired outcomes through a seamless user experience."

About UserIQ

Headquartered in Atlanta, UserIQ was founded in 2014 to empower companies to center their business on customer success. UserIQ helps businesses realize the full value of customer success by equipping teams with the product analytics, customer insights, and user engagement tools needed to fight churn, grow their accounts, and align the entire business around users' needs. G2 Crowd has consistently recognized UserIQ as a leader and high performer in customer success, as well as one of the top software products in Atlanta's B2B tech industry.

