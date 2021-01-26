Usermind raises over $14m led by WestRiver Group in 2020

This recent investment builds on increased market traction as businesses are challenged with accelerating their transformation to digital due to COVID-19. Additionally, customer expectations for highly personalized digital experiences continue to soar, encouraging businesses to look for new ways to acquire and retain valued customers while driving operational efficiencies.

To support this transformation, the Usermind team grew in 2020 with key hires including Bryant Hoopes as its Senior Director of Customer Success and Gary Davis as its Chief Marketing Officer. Hoopes joins Usermind after working in the analytics, optimization, and personalization space for nearly two decades. Hoopes led multiple professional service teams during his five-year tenure with Adobe including Data Science, Analytics & Personalization across North America. Prior to joining Usermind, Davis spent over ten years at Intel Corporation and McAfee, LLC where he served as vice president of global consumer marketing and chief security evangelist. Along with Hoopes and Davis, the company hired several backend, user experience, and data science engineers.

"2020 was a challenging year requiring that we rethink our go to market strategy and plans as realities tied to the pandemic dramatically impacted by first slowing and then dramatically accelerating our market," says Usermind Chief Executive Officer, Michel Feaster. "Those essential pivots and continued investment in our people and technology enabled us to seize this remarkable opportunity as category leader of orchestration as reflected in the, 'Journey Orchestration Platforms,' Forrester Wave published in June of 2020."

"We have seen a dramatic increase from our customers asking for Journey Orchestration," said Anne Årneby, Chief Executive Officer of Nordic Morning Group. "Partnering with Usermind to create joint solutions that accelerate digital transformations and personalization at scale is a game changer for us."

"Usermind has joined the WRG portfolio at a time when digital transformation is front and center for virtually all companies and industries," said Laurel Buckner, Managing Director with WestRiver Group. "Finding ways to grow and retain customers can be challenging. Usermind is uniquely positioned to bring data and technology together to enable this digital transformation and deliver an unparalleled level of personalization." Buckner also joined Usermind's Board of Directors.

Usermind, the leader in Journey Orchestration, helps companies acquire, grow, and retain customers through personalization by making data, technology, and channels work in harmony.

WestRiver Group is a collection of investment funds providing integrated capital solutions to the global innovation economy. The Seattle-based venture debt and equity company boasts a growing portfolio of investments in technology, life sciences, energy and experiential sectors.

