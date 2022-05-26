Users Can Now Trade ASWC on XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused exchange is delighted to announce that it is taking its crypto ambition forward to list ASSA WORLD COIN (ASWC) with USDT trading pair on May 26, 2022. Users are invited to begin depositing their crypto holdings on May 25, 2022, at 5:00 AM (UTC), as the listing date approaches.

ASSA WORLD COIN (ASWC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency powered by blockchain technology. Its native currency ASWC functions as a monetary instrument responsible for all the to-and-fro of transactions within the ASSA WORLD COIN ecosystem of crypto services.

On May 26, 2022, at 5:00 AM UTC, ASWC/USDT trading will be open to the general public. XT.com pledges to make withdrawals available to users on May 27, 2022, at 5:00 AM, (UTC). With this listing, users can go toe-to-toe and trade ASWC/USDT on XT.com any time, anywhere, right after ASSA WORLD COIN goes live on XT.com.

Anisor, the Global CMO of XT.com, expressed his excitement over the listing.

"Today we have reached a new milestone for our project as we're all set to list ASSA WORLD COIN with USDT trading pairs on XT.com. We encourage everyone to take the most of this listing to trade and make transactions with ASWC on the XT platform."

Interestingly, this moment represents the first time that ASWC is getting listed on XT.com. The listing of ASWC on XT.com will undoubtedly help the exchange to further expand its business and draw more attention to the market. Users can make the most out of the listing to trade ASWC/USDT to elevate their crypto portfolio as well as their crypto holdings to the next level.

About ASSA WORLD COIN

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association. It is a cooperative for autonomous, social, and smart life. If participants want a transaction, they can make a transaction, if they want to provide a service, they can make a request, and if they want to supply a service, they do so. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use its platform. ASSA records activities of its platform participants on a blockchain.

About XT.com

XT.com, established in 2018, is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform. The company is headquartered in Dubai and has its operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.com strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

