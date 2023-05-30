UserWay and Natural Intelligence Link Digital Accessibility to Website Performance

Reported pilot results indicated a 2.4% increase in earnings per click, 3.5% increase in earnings per visit, a 1% increase in the click rate, and a bounce rate reduction of 0.5%.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the market leader in digital accessibility, announced today the culmination of a successful pilot with Natural Intelligence, a global leader in intent marketing.

Natural Intelligence developed technological platforms that simplify the decision-making process for consumers. Its comparison websites, Top10.com and BestMoney, connect millions of consumers from over 200 countries with hundreds of top-tier brands worldwide across dozens of different categories - from life insurance, mortgage, and car insurance to VPN providers, food delivery, dating services, and many more.

In order to continue to drive its growth, Natural Intelligence implemented UserWay's AI-Powered Widget 4.0, making their websites accessible to people with disabilities.

Within a few months of implementing UserWay's solution, Natural Intelligence reported improvements in the site's performance, which include a 2.4% increase in revenue-per-click, a 3.5% increase in revenue-per-visit, a 1% increase in the click-through rate and another 0.5% decrease in bounce rate, expanding their circle of users.

"We looked for advanced solutions that could help us perform better for our users , while expanding our reach. UserWay's unique accessibility solution allows us to do just that - by improving the users' experience," said Tomer Fuss, Chief Product Officer at Natural Intelligence. "We were also surprised to find that the results of the pilot created a substantial impact on the site's performance as well, and we will continue to integrate UserWay's technology to help drive the company's growth."

"These results reflect our ability to create significant value for businesses," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "This is a testament to the unexpected impact accessibility also has on usability and the end-user experience. We expect to continue helping more businesses better serve the 1 billion individuals worldwide who live with disabilities. The partnership with Natural Intelligence demonstrates that accessibility can no longer be ignored as it helps ensure legal compliance, improved usability, and an undeniable impact on the organization's bottom line.

"There is growing awareness among businesses, enterprises and governmental organizations towards making the internet accessible to everyone. UserWay operates in a market of over 200 million websites worldwide, of which a significant percentage are subject to accessibility regulations," Mason added. "The successful pilot demonstrated that UserWay solutions not only provide equal access to all users while complying with the ADA, but they can also lead to significant improvement in site performance and user experience (UI), including revenues, increased clicks, user engagement, time on the site, and other metrics."

About Natural Intelligence

Natural Intelligence was founded in 2009 and, since then, has established itself as a world leader in developing technological platforms that simplify the decision-making process for consumers. The company's leading websites, Top10.com and BestMoney, connect millions of consumers from over 200 countries with hundreds of top-tier brands worldwide across dozens of different categories - from life insurance, mortgage, and car insurance to VPN providers, food delivery, dating services, and many more.

Natural Intelligence's comparison websites utilize proprietary technology that uses AI and Machine Learning methods to analyze and organize enormous amounts of online consumer information in personalized, comfortable, and intuitive form. Our websites empower consumers to make easier purchasing decisions while helping business partners to connect with high-intent audiences and grow immensely. 

Natural Intelligence has established itself as one of the leading companies in the field, all without raising funds externally. The company is headed by founder Nir Greenberg and CEO Jonathan Edelshaim with over 450 employees in Israel, the United States, Great Britain, Eastern Europe, and Australia.

About UserWay
UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by over one million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA and EN 301-549.

UserWay Contact:
Sophia Tupolev-Luz
VP Communications
[email protected]
www.userway.org 

Natural Intelligence Contact:
Anat Bavli Doskalovich
Communications Manager
[email protected]
https://www.naturalint.com/

