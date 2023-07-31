UserWay Appoints Shahar Amiel as Vice President of Growth

As UserWay scales its AI-powered offerings across the product lifecycle to a global market hungry for accessibility solutions, the company's leadership team accelerates its growth strategy

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a full-service provider of digital accessibility solutions, announces the appointment of Shahar Amiel as the company's Vice President of Growth (as of April 2023). Amiel brings twelve years of experience and deep knowledge in strategic development and performance marketing, including from his previous role managing Growth and Performance Marketing at Verbit.ai, a global technology giant producing AI-based algorithms for accessible audio and video. Amiel previously served as UserWay's Head of Growth.

"UserWay is scaling at an impressive pace thanks to our all-star team, collectively expanding the reach of our technology among new companies and partners worldwide, championing accessibility together," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "Shahar's previous successes at Verbit.ai in marketing strategy and in identifying and implementing new growth channels has proven that his highly skilled and creative approach is impactful - we welcome his promotion to UserWay's leadership team."

Amiel noted, "The digital accessibility market is a blue ocean. UserWay's operations span a market of over 200 million websites, and an increasing number are subject to accessibility regulations. Today, more and more companies and organizations are realizing that accessibility is not a nice-to-have, it's a necessity for their business. By scaling accessibility across the web, we can bridge the digital disability divide. UserWay has the technology and the talent to bring this vision to life."

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for users of different abilities. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2, and EN 301-549.

UserWay contact:

Sophia Tupolev-Luz

VP Communications

[email protected]

www.userway.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930675/UserWay_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UserWay