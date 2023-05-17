UserWay Partners with YAI to Promote Global Accessibility Awareness Day

UserWay to donate all proceeds from sales of their AI-powered accessibility solution on May 18, 2023.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE:UWAY), the market leader in digital accessibility, announced today a partnership with YAI, a non-profit for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To raise awareness on GAAD (Global Accessibility Awareness Day), YAI will receive all May 18th, 2023 proceeds from UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility solution.

On a mission to create an accessible web for everyone, UserWay has made an impact on over 1 million websites, ensuring that organizations of all sizes comply with evolving regulations worldwide, complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), while conforming to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

UserWay and YAI share a commitment to increasing independence for neurodiverse people through technology. With over 300 programs, YAI supports people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more.

"YAI's initiatives to foster independence for people with disabilities, and their Center for Innovation and Engagement, connect to UserWay's mission to make digital experiences accessible," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "Global Accessibility Awareness Day can be a huge opportunity for companies who have not yet embraced accessibility to do so now."

"YAI shares UserWay's vision that everyone deserves access to technology," said Kevin Carey, YAI's Interim CEO. "The funds raised by UserWay on GAAD will go directly toward programs for people with disabilities, giving them opportunities to increase their independence."

To support UserWay and YAI's joint mission, click here.

About UserWay

UserWay is a global digital accessibility leader committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. UserWay solutions are trusted by over one million websites globally. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA and EN 301-549.

About YAI

Founded in 1957, YAI remains at the forefront of an extraordinary movement aimed at empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a comprehensive range of services.

YAI is committed to seeing beyond disability, providing opportunities for people to live, love, work, and learn in their communities.

YAI's 4,000 employees provide supportive housing, education, medical, dental, and mental health care, job training, community integration, and social enrichment for more than 20,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families.

UserWay Contact:
Sophia Tupolev-Luz
VP Communications
[email protected]
www.userway.org 

YAI Contact:
Kamana Shrestha
[email protected]
Media Relations Manager
Phone: +1-212-273-6100 Ext. 1000
www.yai.org 

