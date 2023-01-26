UserWay to Host Live Webinar featuring Principal Analyst Gina Bhawalkar on the Rising Importance of Web Accessibility

On Feb. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST, leadership from UserWay, a pioneer in AI-Powered website accessibility technologies, will be discussing current website accessibility trends, research-based insights, and best user-experience practices with principal analyst for digital design and accessibility, guest speaker Gina Bhawalkar.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay will host a live webinar featuring Forrester on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST. Guest speaker, Forrester Principal Analyst, Gina Bhawalkar, will discuss the rise in corporate digital accessibility initiatives, research-backed insights and actions organizations can take to facilitate better user, (UX) and customer experience, (CX) to be more inclusive for people with disabilities and meet ADA compliance requirements.

Bhawalkar established and leads coverage of the digital accessibility space for Forrester Research Inc., one of the world's most influential research and advisory firms. Bhawalkar has 15 years of experience specializing in UX/CX initiatives, accessibility and design strategy. Her research focuses on experience design, the intersection of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and design, and digital accessibility.

Joining the discussion with Bhawalker will be UserWay COO and accessibility expert, Dr. Lionel Wolberger and UserWay's Director of Accessibility, Raghavendra Satish Peri.

By addressing inclusive design, businesses are opening up their services to millions of people with disabilities, with $1.9 trillion in disposable income, according to research by Forrester . More and more organizations have begun to recognize this opportunity; 60% of organizations have now established executive-mandated commitments to creating accessible products.

UserWay data suggests vendors can experience a considerable increase in sales by integrating web accessibility solutions, recouping an estimated $16.8 billion in lost revenues due to accessibility barriers and usability limitations.

What: Live research-based Webinar featuring Forrester, "The Rising Importance of Web Accessibility: A Deep Dive featuring Forrester's Principal Web Accessibility Analyst"

When: Feb. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST

How: Register at https://userway.org/webinar-partner-2023/

The format of this live webinar will be a fireside chat, an in-depth discussion with Forester's Gina Bhawalkar followed by an interactive Q&A session enabling attendees to participate and get their questions answered. Webinar guests will get a front-row seat to hear these leading accessibility professionals discuss:

Big trends impacting why so many companies are making commitments to digital accessibility

Best practices for ensuring people with disabilities are at the center of companies' accessibility approach

How personas can help marketers and UX designers create more inclusive digital experiences

About UserWay

UserWay is the leader in web accessibility ensuring that users of all abilities can more easily access digital assets. With UserWay, businesses mitigate legal risk by complying with ADA and WCAG 2.1 standards, and benefit from a full suite of accessibility solutions, available to them in one place. For more information visit www.UserWay.org . To reserve a spot at the webinar, visit: https://userway.org/webinar-partner-2023/

