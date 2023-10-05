UserWay's Accessibility Compliance Platform Pushes WCAG 2.2 Update, Unlocking Next-Gen Web Accessibility Compliance Standards for Customers

UserWay upgrades the standards used by its digital accessibility and compliance solutions, to the newest technical recommendation adopted today by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C)

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a full-service provider of digital accessibility software, announced the release of a standards upgrade across its offerings. Today, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the internet's international standards-setting organization, has adopted WCAG 2.2 as the latest standard for accessibility online.

Meanwhile, global regulatory pressure around accessibility is ratcheting up. The U.S. Department of Justice, on August 4, 2023, published proposed rules increasing digital accessibility demands of state and local public entities. Member states of the European Union have begun enforcing the new E.U. accessibility laws across the private sector, including in eCommerce, goods, and services.

"As advocates for digital inclusion throughout the development lifecycle, UserWay is committed to helping our customers meet evolving accessibility standards so they can provide a more accessible experience to their end users," said Allon Mason, UserWay CEO.

WCAG 2.2 has been seen as more of a complementary update to the previous WCAG 2.1 standards rather than a significant leap towards WCAG 3.0, which may eventually be a major overhaul that will introduce significant changes to the WCAG framework.

UserWay CCOO, Dr. Lionel Wolberger added, "As we work to close the digital disability divide, the world needs the insights of a WCAG 3.x series. It will help us recognize progress in the pursuit of full accessibility. As we evolve beyond binary pass/fail assessments in WCAG 2.x series, we will foster greater inclusivity, with the ability to pass parts of a site, parts of a page, and identify compliance issues of various levels."

The update adds nine new success criteria that companies must meet in order to conform. Companies who are today compliant using WCAG 2.1 AA standards may no longer be under WCAG 2.2. Audits and certified testing may be required to identify accessibility violations under the new standards.

WCAG 2.2 will address emerging challenges, incorporate industry best practices, and improve support areas for people with cognitive and learning disabilities. WCAG 2.2 focuses on keyboard navigation, consistency of user interface elements and form validation. These are critical to people with visual impairments, cognitive impairments, motor impairments, and memory loss, to better interact with online services.

UserWay's recent upgrades mean customers can now identify and remediate accessibility violations under WCAG 2.2, seamlessly. Organizations can become more accessible using UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility Solution, Scanner, and Audit solutions.

With the publication of WCAG 2.2, the digital landscape is set to become more inclusive and accessible. With its proactive approach and commitment to innovation, UserWay continues to be a trusted partner in the journey toward digital accessibility and compliance.

To learn more about UserWay and its suite of website accessibility solutions, please visit UserWay.org.

About UserWay

UserWay is a global, full-service digital accessibility company, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. The UserWay platform is trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for users of different abilities. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2, and EN 301 549.

UserWay Contact:

Sophia Tupolev-Luz

VP Communications

[email protected]

UserWay.org

SOURCE UserWay