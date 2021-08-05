UserWay's AI widget powers accessibility of the Tokyo Paralympics website

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , a leading company specializing in web accessibility technologies, announced today that its AI-powered accessibility widget is being used on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics website to ensure the site provides an accessible experience to all visitors. The widget automatically resolves any accessibility issues detected on the site and aligns it with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines as required by the ADA. It also offers a variety of opt-in accessibility and usability enhancements in 40 languages, to assist international visitors in navigating the Paralympics website.

This year's Paralympic games feature 22 events, with more than 4000 athletes from 159 nations and regions competing. The Paralympics will take place in Tokyo between August 24th and September 5th — directly following the Olympic games. The Paralympics's strong partnership with the Olympics allows for representation, accessibility and inclusivity in the athletic realm. What began as a small competition for disabled world war two veterans, has now evolved into a set of prestigious international games for those with disabilities. It is a source of inspiration for people the world over and stands as a symbol of courage, determination and equality.

UserWay is committed to making the online world more accessible and improving the digital space for countless individuals, through a variety of technological solutions. By utilizing the UserWay widget, the Paralympics has made digital access easier for those with disabilities. The widget offers users a number of useful tools, including a screen reader, dyslexia friendly font and color contrast button. An enhanced cursor and enlarged font size are also available.

"UserWay is honored to be powering the accessibility of the Paralympics website," said Allon Mason, Founder and CEO of UserWay. "We have a strong commitment to web accessibility and couldn't ask for a better platform than the Paralympics in furthering this message. As the leading representatives of accessibility and inclusivity, the IPC's decision to entrust UserWay with their website's accessibility highlights UserWay's status as the gold standard in web accessibility."

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding just a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied upon by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

