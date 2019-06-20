UserZoom Acquires Validately to Help Businesses Design and Deliver Better Digital Experiences

SAN JOSE, California, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom , the UX Insights Company™, today announced it has acquired Validately, the NYC-based user research technology company. Validately specializes in a Lean approach to user experience (UX) research with an emphasis on simplicity and collaboration, for both desktop and mobile app testing. The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

In today's customer-centric, highly competitive, subscription-based marketplace, the digital experience is a critical differentiator that can make or break the success of websites, mobile apps and other digital products. UserZoom's platform provides qualitative and quantitative UX insights that allow product and design teams to make fast, confident decisions at every stage of product development to improve the digital experience. With UserZoom, teams can test, measure, and benchmark the user experience of any digital product, on any device, using insights sourced from over 120 million global participants.

With this acquisition, UserZoom customers will benefit from additional ways to collaborate across teams, as well as categorize and share "in the moment" insights with teammates and stakeholders. Customers will also continue to benefit from a broad mix of testing capabilities, including moderated and unmoderated testing, to gather quality UX insights at the cadence they need—whether for fast and agile feedback, or more in-depth discovery research.

According to Jane-Anne Mennella, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner, "Customer Experience (CX) leaders know that customers expect personalized, targeted, relevant experiences that help them achieve their goals. User research supplants opinion by gathering facts that improve your understanding and inform your initiatives and decisions. This is true no matter where you are in your experience or development efforts."*

"Collecting insights from real users is a must-have in order to deliver great digital experiences," said UserZoom Co-CEO, Alfonso de la Nuez. "No longer is it just in the hands of researchers, but designers, product managers and even C-level executives all have skin in the game when it comes to designing and delivering incredible digital experiences."

De la Nuez continued, "Today's emphasis on agile development demands that gathering insights be completed at scale and speed. This is exactly where UserZoom and Validately deliver the most value. Validately offers an elegant solution for quick and easy user testing, as well as collaboration and insights reporting capabilities that enable the democratization of research across the organization."

"It's the perfect time for Validately to join the UserZoom family and fulfill a bold vision," said Steven Cohn, CEO, Validately. "The combination of both products delivers the most powerful solution for digital product experience research and usability testing in the market," he added.

*Gartner, Leverage User Research to Inform, Improve and Inspire Your Customer Experience, March 2019

