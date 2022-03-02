UserZoom Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Thoma Bravo at a Valuation of $800 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the pioneer of the Digital User Experience (UX) Insights category, today announced a strategic growth investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. The investment, which values UserZoom at $800 million, is expected to be used to accelerate innovation and growth for UserZoom's proprietary platforms. UserZoom founders and management, as well as current investor Sunstone Partners, will remain significant shareholders.

For businesses in today's digital economy, delivering exceptional digital experiences is a primary competitive differentiator, impacting conversion, acquisition, retention, engagement, and loyalty. Meeting the constantly evolving needs of consumers requires the ability to surface high-quality insights directly from the end-users at speed and scale throughout the product lifecycle. UserZoom's proprietary UX Insights System offers an all-in-one platform, participant recruitment engine and professional services that provide the in-depth quantitative and qualitative insights essential to testing, measuring and improving digital product experiences. UserZoom uses advancements in AI/ML and embedded research best practices to offer both quality and speed, ensuring end users and customers remain at the forefront of digital innovation.

The UX Insights system also incorporates UserZoom's pioneering QXscore, a standardized score for measuring the user experience (UX) of a company's digital properties, products, and services over time, and relative to competitors. By combining user and customer attitudes and behaviors into a single score on a 100-point scale, UserZoom aligns experience performance to strategic business KPIs and surfaces opportunities for improvement, de-risking the product development process.

UserZoom has over 1,000 clients globally, including nearly half of the Fortune 100. The company also enables SMBs just getting started on their research journey, allowing them to start small and scale.

UserZoom recently experienced the strongest period of growth in its history with 12 consecutive quarters of record revenue. In addition, the company added over 100 employees in 2021. With the investment from Thoma Bravo, UserZoom will be able to further develop its innovative product offerings, increase its existing customer base, and expand its geographic footprint, while maintaining and driving sustained growth. UserZoom will benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo – one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.

"This investment from Thoma Bravo reinforces the strength of our industry leading insights solution and our ability to empower businesses by gathering, combining and extracting high-quality, actionable data-driven UX insights that help them quickly build and deliver enhanced digital experiences," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of UserZoom. "In 2021, we made significant strides in expanding our footprint in key industries and geographies, and we are excited to partner with Thoma Bravo to accelerate our growth."

"We've had the pleasure of building a relationship with UserZoom and its management team for many years," said A.J. Rohde, Senior Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We've seen Alfonso and his team pioneer the user experience insights category and build the foundation for what we believe will become one of the most important digital experience research and testing companies in the world. We are excited to support them in accelerating that vision and help them scale."

"Businesses are operating in a world where high-quality digital experiences are imperative to attract and retain customers," said David Tse, a Vice President at Thoma Bravo. "UserZoom's team has enabled companies around the world to harness, measure and leverage digital experience insights to continually provide market-leading products, and we look forward to helping them achieve even greater success."

The transaction is expected to close by March 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

UserZoom is being advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey and Gunderson Dettmer LLP. Thoma Bravo is being advised by DBO Partners and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About UserZoom:

UserZoom is the leading Digital User Experience Insights System. Its all-in-one platform, participant recruitment engine and professional services provide the in-depth quantitative and qualitative insights essential to testing, measuring and improving digital product experiences at speed and scale throughout the product development lifecycle. UserZoom helps businesses connect insights to their most important performance metrics, so they can make confident, customer-focused decisions that drive growth and deliver competitive advantage. With operations in North America and Europe, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, Kimberly-Clark, and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com .

About Thoma Bravo:

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 350 companies representing over $155 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com .

SOURCE UserZoom